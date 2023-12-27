Brewery taprooms, buzzy restaurants, bars old enough to remember indoor smoking, trendy shops and back alley ice cream joints — Temescal packs a punch into its commercial corridor focused along Telegraph Avenue between 40th and 51st streets.

Nosh readers have noticed and voted Temescal the best neighborhood for going out in the 2023 Nosh Awards.

Whether it’s beer-related feats of strength or new restaurants garnering national recognition, Temescal is attracting attention.

Oakland’s Uptown neighborhood came in second, and the other nominees in 2023 were Downtown Walnut Creek, North Shattuck, Rockridge and Solano Avenue. 

