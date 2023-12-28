The Hotsy Totsy Club, Albany’s longest-running bar, first opened in 1939.

The Hotsy Totsy Club 601 San Pablo Ave., Albany; hotsytotsyclub.com Hours: Monday through Thursday 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday through Sunday 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Maybe it’s the shuffleboard or the free jukebox that lets you pretend music stopped being made in 1979, or maybe it’s the daily happy hour until 7 p.m. with $3.50 well cocktails and $8 pitchers of Pabst Blue Ribbon. Maybe it’s the fact that, after more than eight decades, the Hotsy Totsy feels like sitting down in the recliner you’ve had as long as you can remember — it just fits.

For all those reasons and more, the Hotsy Totsy is the 2023 Nosh Awards best bar overall.

Other worthy nominees in the category were The Factory Bar, Lucky 13, Minimo, North Light and the Starry Plough.