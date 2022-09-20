Plant-packed cafe and a vast new beer garden open in the East Bay
A running list of new restaurants opening in Oakland, Berkeley and beyond.
Oaklandia Cafe comes full circle to open inside former Specialty’s
The popular restaurant’s second location at 555 City Center just opened its doors.
All the East Bay restaurants that opened in August
All the restaurants that opened in Oakland, Berkeley and beyond for August 2022.
Oakland’s newest French spot melds vintage vibes with contemporary dishes
With walls covered in Prohibition-era frescoes and a rotating menu from a storied local chef, the Rendez-Vous seeks to bring bistro dining back to Bushrod.