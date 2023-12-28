Juanita & Maude

825 San Pablo Ave., Albany; juanitaandmaude.com

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Albany’s Juanita & Maude has been garnering acclaim since its 2017 opening. This year, Nosh readers voted it the East Bay’s best restaurant overall, and, to be honest, the vote was not particularly close. 

Juanita & Maude won in a landslide thanks to a combination of well-crafted cocktails and delicious, seasonal food served in a cozy dining room. Customers keep coming back for the buttermilk fried chicken, housemade pastas and other dishes reflecting chef Scott Eastman’s wide range of influences.

Other nominees in the best restaurant overall category were Bombera, Communite Table, Daytrip, Mago and Pizzaiolo.

Scott Eastman and Ariane Owens are the co-owners of Juanita & Maude in Albany, winner of the 2023 Nosh Award for best restaurant overall. Credit: Kris Frenald

As Nosh editor, Tovin Lapan oversees food coverage across Oaklandside and Berkeleyside. His journalism career started in Guadalajara, Mexico as a reporter for an English-language weekly newspaper. Previously, he served as the multimedia food reporter for the San Diego Union-Tribune, and covered a variety of beats including immigration and agriculture at the Las Vegas Sun and Santa Cruz Sentinel. His work has also appeared in Fortune, The Guardian, U.S. News & World Report, San Francisco Chronicle, and Lucky Peach among other publications. Tovin likes chocolate and seafood, but not together.