When the news broke in September that Le Cheval, after 38 years of serving garlic noodles, lemongrass chicken, claypot fish and other Vietnamese dishes in downtown Oakland, was closing, its legion of fans quickly took to social media to express their dismay. There were countless posts about special occasions spent at the spacious restaurant. For two weeks, from the date of the announcement to the final closure, Le Cheval devotees lined up down the street to get one last meal.

So, it is likely little surprise that Nosh readers voted Le Cheval the saddest closure of 2023.

Unfortunately, there was competition. A close second in the race for most-missed restaurant was the cherished gourmet Berkeley eatery Poulet, which shuttered after 44 years in business.