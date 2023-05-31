OEAs ‘common good’ proposals are controversial. But Oakland teachers aren’t the first to demand them
The agreements regarding community schools, reparations for Black students, school closures, and student homelessness reflect a shift in what teachers unions are negotiating over.
OUSD’s annual attendance fell 4% as a result of the teachers strike
Oakland’s superintendent urged the school board to act now to avoid another strike in 2025. Also: A special election will be held for the vacant D5 seat.
Rudsdale High honors David Sakurai, slain OUSD carpenter: ‘This was our brother’
Family and community members memorialized Sakurai with a peace garden and pergola at the alternative high school in the East Oakland hills, where he was shot last September.
Oakland teachers are getting a raise. How will their pay compare to other districts?
If the tentative agreement is approved, Oakland teachers could go from earning salaries near the bottom of those offered in Alameda County to the middle range.
Strike over: Oakland teachers union reaches agreement with OUSD
The tentative contract agreement must still be ratified by OEA members and approved by the school board. Classes will resume Tuesday.
Oakland Athletic League
‘The guys I started with’: Oakland High seniors started playing basketball together at 7
The Wildcat’s first-ever boys CIF state championship was a long time coming for these childhood friends.
Oakland Tech girls win third consecutive basketball state championship
Now in CIF Division I, the Bulldogs have become a dynasty team.
Oakland High School boys win first basketball state championship
Capping a turnaround season, the CIF Division III title brings long-sought recognition to the Wildcats’ program.
Photos: Oakland High tops Oakland Tech to advance to boys basketball state title game
Oakland High star player Money Williams scores 25 points. And Oakland Tech’s girls are seeking their third consecutive state championship.