Oakland has found a buyer for the former Raiders training facility who has agreed to let the city’s soccer teams continue using it.

The Oakland City Council wants to sell the training facility, located in the city of Alameda, to Prologis LP, a San Francisco-based industrial real estate company, for $24 million. The City Council plans to vote on the proposed sale agreement at an upcoming meeting. If the sale is finalized, Oakland expects to make approximately $11.5 million, money that could help patch what’s expected to be a shaky budget this coming year.

The former football training facility is located at 1150 and 1220 Harbor Bay Parkway in Alameda. The roughly 17-acre site, which consists of two parcels, lacked a permanent tenant after the Raiders relocated to Las Vegas. In December 2021, Oakland’s men and women soccer teams, the Roots and Soul, started leasing the facility for practice.

Steven Aldrich, chairperson of the Roots and Soul sports club, said he’s been working with Prologis to make sure the teams are able to use the facility long-term. Aldrich added that timing is critical because the site is under consideration to house a soccer team for the 2026 World Cup.

“We’re very excited about this,” Aldrich said. “We appreciate your consideration as quickly as possible.”

The property is owned jointly with Alameda County. Earlier this week, the county Board of Supervisors met in closed session to discuss two competing bids it had received from the owner of the Roots and Soul soccer teams, and a company called Steam Factory Oakland LLC. It’s unclear if the county settled on either bid.

Prologis, which is heavily invested in East Bay warehouses and logistics infrastructure, has offered a “long-term lease” to Oakland Pro Soccer as a condition of the sale, but there are no other public details about the deal. A city staff report notes that Prologis would use the property for “industrial development in the future.”

FIFA, the global soccer governing body that runs the world cup competitions, recently evaluated the property and found it to be a “strong” candidate for hosting a participating national team during the 2026 World Cup, according to the city. Brendan Moriarty, Oakland’s real estate asset manager, told the City Council’s Rules Committee today that the disposition of the property needs to be settled quickly to make sure it continues receiving serious consideration.

The Oakland City Council factored in the sale of the facility when it was balancing the $360 million deficit in the general fund last June. But the city was expecting to get a much bigger chunk of money: when the site went up for auction last summer, it was listed with a minimum bid of $35.8 million, which would have netted Oakland around $17 million. The auction drew no buyers.

The training facility has been a money sink for the city. According to the staff report, Oakland paid $276,716 in property tax in 2023-2024. The city also covers half the maintenance, insurance, and utility costs for the property, which was $387,850 last year. The headquarters building also needs to have its roof replaced, which the county estimated would cost about $3 million.

The city rejected offers from STEAM Factory and Overton-Moore. It also turned down an offer from Alameda County to purchase the city’s share of the training facility for $10 million in exchange for Oakland buying the county’s stake in the 8-acre Malibu property at 8000 S. Coliseum Way. The Oakland Roots and Soul sports club is negotiating for a 10-year lease on the Mailbu lot next to the Oakland Coliseum to build an interim stadium.



Correction: A previous version of this article misstated when the Raiders left Oakland.