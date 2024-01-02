This summer, the City Council approved a $4.2 billion budget covering 2023-2025. The financial plan balanced out a $360 million deficit without laying off any city employees—a big accomplishment for the council and Mayor Sheng Thao. But there are signs that another fiscal cliff looms ahead.

According to a recent report from the city’s finance department, Oakland ended fiscal year 2022-2023 in June with less revenue than expected. As a result, the city spent more than it took in by $54 million in the general purpose fund—the pot of money that officials have the most discretion to spend on city services. Worse still, based on the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-2024, which covered July through September of this year, staff are projecting a $129 million deficit. And they expect that trend will continue the following year.

“The story here is that expenditures are exceeding revenues,” said Erin Roseman, director of the Finance Department, during a November 27 finance committee meeting.

Oakland had expected to end the 2022-2023 fiscal year with $919 million in revenue, but instead collected $728 million. Roseman said this was due to unexpectedly poor returns from a couple major sources of revenue. Most significantly, the city collected just over $78 million from the Real Estate Transfer Tax—a levy on property sales. That amount was 30.4% lower than what the city expected, and the lowest amount collected for this tax since fiscal year 2017-2018.

Oakland also collected less money than it hoped from the Transient Occupancy Tax, which is applied to hotel guests. During the last fiscal year, Oakland took in $20.2 million, which was 15.8% lower than what the city expected to get. This tax took a dive during the pandemic as people stopped traveling. While travel has picked back up, hotels still aren’t doing business again at pre-pandemic levels.

The city was also overconfident about how much money it would get from fees for licenses and permits. Oakland collected over $1 million, which was 83% short of what it hoped to get—a little over $5 million.

On a brighter note, the staff report said the assessed value of property in Oakland increased in fiscal year 2022-2023, so the city collected more revenue than it anticipated from property taxes. Utility consumption tax—the levy paid by customers for gas, electric, and other utilities—was 18.6% higher than expected, partly because gas rates have been soaring. The city also saw a bump in revenue from sales tax due to inflation.

In total for fiscal year 2022-2023, the city received $728 million in revenue in the general purpose fund and spent over $782 million. That created the shortfall of $54 million. City departments mostly avoided spending above their budgets, which kept the deficit from growing even bigger. Oakland was also able to use federal and state pandemic relief funds to shore up revenue losses in fiscal year 2022-2023. The city doesn’t have any more of that money going forward.

Is Oakland veering toward another fiscal cliff?

Oakland entered a new fiscal year—2023-2024—on July 1, and the first quarter ended in September. Based on those months, finance staff came up with projections for what Oakland’s revenue and expenditures will look like by next June. Although these are preliminary numbers, they indicate that Oakland is potentially approaching another financial crisis.

City staff currently believe Oakland is going to get roughly $773 million in revenue by June 2024, the end of fiscal year 2023-2024. That’s $113 million short of what the city initially thought it would receive. By contrast, expenditures are projected to reach about $903 million. If these numbers hold—and that’s a big if—Oakland could be facing a $129 million deficit in June.



Oakland approves its budget every two years. But the city examines how things are going at the halfway point. If revenues exceed expenditures, the city can use that extra money in different departments. But if expenditures exceed revenues, which is what we’re seeing now, the city usually needs to make cuts. Under state law, cities have to balance their budgets and cannot operate under a deficit.

Why is this happening again? It’s mostly for the same reasons Oakland saw a financial shortfall in 2022-2023: tax revenues haven’t rebounded to pre-Covid levels. The city also failed to sell the former Raiders’ training facility, which was expected to bring the city approximately $20 million. Oakland is now anticipating that this revenue won’t be collected until 2024-2025.

Budget Administrator Brad Johnson said during a recent council meeting that most departments have been able to use money saved from budgeted vacant positions to pay for other costs, including overtime and temporary employees. Johnson also noted that the Oakland Police Department is projected to overspend by $32.32 million this fiscal year—the largest amount by any department.

Ideas for fixing Oakland’s financial shortfall

During the November finance committee meeting, councilmembers discussed various ways to fill the city’s coffers or trim spending.

Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan said she wants the city to explore how to encourage people to shop more in Oakland to boost hotel, sales, and property taxes. Kaplan also suggested the city consider selling some of its small land parcels to residents who may be interested in expanding their properties.

Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas noted that staff are currently working on a strategic plan to increase revenue for Oakland. She also underscored the urgency of “really being aggressive about ways we can generate more revenue.”

One recent and successful revenue-growing change is Measure T, a ballot measure approved by voters last year that imposed a higher tax rate on bigger businesses. Measure T raised $17.6 million this year, roughly in line with the $20 million the city estimated it would provide.

City staffers still think Measure T could raise even more money. The ransomware attack hampered Oakland’s outreach to businesses about the new tax, said city staff. They noted that roughly 6,000 businesses didn’t renew their business licenses, and the city needs to figure out whether these firms closed or see if they owe unpaid taxes.

What happens next?

A lot can happen between now and June, when the City Council will conduct a review of the budget and make adjustments for the remaining year. But if things stay on track, the city may be forced to make painful cuts.

The city avoided layoffs in the 2023-2025 budget by enacting hiring freezes and spending cuts across department budgets. Roseman said savings from vacant positions could cushion against another deficit. She added that the city will have a better idea of where things are headed once it collects data from the second and third fiscal quarters.