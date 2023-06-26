Now that the City of Oakland has a new Mayor and city council has two new members serving Oakland constituents— Janani Ramachandran in District 4 and Kevin Jenkins representing District 6— we thought it would help to provide an updated quick guide about how to contact your council member. Whether you prefer to call, email, or contact them through social media, this guide will help you do it.

If you do not know which district you live in and who represents you, then you can plug your address into this council district locator.

A new redistricting map was approved in February of 2022, the new boundaries are set for Districts 1 through 7 until 2030.

Don’t forget, we have an entire section on our website dedicated to stories about local government and we’ve published several Q&A interviews with councilmembers.

At-large Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan Credit: Courtesy Rebecca Kaplan

Serving: The entire city

Main office phone number: 510-238-7008

Email: rkaplan@oaklandca.gov

Constituent issues: Ana Tellez, AMTellez@oaklandca.gov

Social Media: Facebook and Twitter

You can fill out this form to subscribe to Kaplan’s newsletter.

District 1 Councilmember Dan Kalb Credit: Courtesy Dan Kalb

Kalb is running for state Senate District 7, a seat currently occupied by Nancy Skinner.

Serving: Rockridge, Piedmont Ave, Grand Lake/Rose Garden, Bushrod, Mosswood, Temescal, Adams Point, Santa Fe, Golden Gate, and Longfellow

Main office phone number: 510-238-7001

Email: dkalb@oaklandca.gov

For constituent issues: Rockridge, Piedmont Ave, Grand Lake/Rose Garden, contact Keara O’Doherty, kodoherty@oaklandca.gov, 510-238-7014

For Bushrod, Mosswood, Temescal, Adams Point, contact Seth Steward, ssteward@oaklandca.gov, 510-238-7013

For Santa Fe, Golden Gate, Longfellow, contact Matt Malsin, mmalsin@oaklandca.gov, 510-238-3557

Social Media: Facebook and Twitter

You can fill out this form to sign up for Kalb’s newsletter.

District 2 Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas Credit: Courtesy Nikki Bas

Serving: Eastlake, Grand Lake, San Antonio, Chinatown and Jack London

Main office phone number: 510-238-7002

Email: nfbas@oaklandca.gov

Constituent issues: Debra Israel, disrael1@oaklandca.gov

Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

You can fill out this form to subscribe to Bas’ newsletter.

District 3 Councilmember Carroll Fife Credit: Courtesy Carroll Fife

Serving: West Oakland, Jack London, Downtown and Adams Point

Main office phone number: 510-238-7003

Email: cfife@oaklandca.gov and district3@oaklandca.gov

Constituent issues: Briana Brown, brbrown@oaklandca.gov

Social Media: Facebook and Twitter

You can fill out this form to subscribe to Fife’s newsletter.

Janani Ramachandran is a social justice attorney.

Serving: Panoramic Hill, Glen Highlands, Dimond, Oakmore, Lincoln Highlands, Glenview (previously in District 5), Laurel, Redwood Heights, Montclair, Crestmont, and Allendale, among others

Main office phone number: 510-238-7004

Email: jramachandran@oaklandca.gov, and district4@oaklandca.gov

Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

You can fill out this form to sign up for Ramachandran’s newsletter.

Serving: Fruitvale, Jingletown, and others

Main office phone number: 510-238-7005

Email: ngallo@oaklandca.gov

Constituent issues: Preston Turner, pjturner@oaklandca.gov

Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Kevin Jenkins.

Serving: Coliseum, Millsmont, Eastmont, Maxwell Park, part of the Oakland Hills and others

Main office phone number: 510-238-7306

Email: kjenkins@oaklandca.gov, and district6@oaklandca.gov

Constituent issues: Gabriela Vivas-Suarez, gvivas-suarez@oaklandca.gov and Linda Handy, liaison to the senior community and Maxwell Park, lhandy@oaklandca.gov

Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

You can fill out this form to sign up for Jenkins’ newsletter.

District 7 Councilmember Treva Reid Credit: Courtesy Treva Reid

Serving: Brookfield Village, Sobrante Park, Castlemont, Oak Knoll, Foothill Square, and others

Main office phone number: 510- 238-7007

Email: treid@oaklandca.gov and district7@oaklandca.gov

Constituent issues: Jocelyn Mapp, jmapp@oaklandca.gov for residents who live above I-580

Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

You can fill out this form to subscribe to Reid’s newsletter.