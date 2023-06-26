Now that the City of Oakland has a new Mayor and city council has two new members serving Oakland constituents— Janani Ramachandran in District 4 and Kevin Jenkins representing District 6— we thought it would help to provide an updated quick guide about how to contact your council member. Whether you prefer to call, email, or contact them through social media, this guide will help you do it.
If you do not know which district you live in and who represents you, then you can plug your address into this council district locator.
A new redistricting map was approved in February of 2022, the new boundaries are set for Districts 1 through 7 until 2030.
Don’t forget, we have an entire section on our website dedicated to stories about local government and we’ve published several Q&A interviews with councilmembers.
Councilmember at-large, Rebecca Kaplan (up for reelection in 2024)
Serving: The entire city
Main office phone number: 510-238-7008
Email: rkaplan@oaklandca.gov
Constituent issues: Ana Tellez, AMTellez@oaklandca.gov
Social Media: Facebook and Twitter
You can fill out this form to subscribe to Kaplan’s newsletter.
District 1, Dan Kalb (will not seek reelection in 2024)
Kalb is running for state Senate District 7, a seat currently occupied by Nancy Skinner.
Serving: Rockridge, Piedmont Ave, Grand Lake/Rose Garden, Bushrod, Mosswood, Temescal, Adams Point, Santa Fe, Golden Gate, and Longfellow
Main office phone number: 510-238-7001
Email: dkalb@oaklandca.gov
For constituent issues: Rockridge, Piedmont Ave, Grand Lake/Rose Garden, contact Keara O’Doherty, kodoherty@oaklandca.gov, 510-238-7014
For Bushrod, Mosswood, Temescal, Adams Point, contact Seth Steward, ssteward@oaklandca.gov, 510-238-7013
For Santa Fe, Golden Gate, Longfellow, contact Matt Malsin, mmalsin@oaklandca.gov, 510-238-3557
Social Media: Facebook and Twitter
You can fill out this form to sign up for Kalb’s newsletter.
District 2, Nikki Fortunato Bas (currently serving as City Council president, up for reelection in 2026)
Serving: Eastlake, Grand Lake, San Antonio, Chinatown and Jack London
Main office phone number: 510-238-7002
Email: nfbas@oaklandca.gov
Constituent issues: Debra Israel, disrael1@oaklandca.gov
Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
You can fill out this form to subscribe to Bas’ newsletter.
District 3, Carroll Fife (first term, up for reelection in 2024)
Serving: West Oakland, Jack London, Downtown and Adams Point
Main office phone number: 510-238-7003
Email: cfife@oaklandca.gov and district3@oaklandca.gov
Constituent issues: Briana Brown, brbrown@oaklandca.gov
Social Media: Facebook and Twitter
You can fill out this form to subscribe to Fife’s newsletter.
District 4, Janani Ramachandran (up for reelection in 2026)
Serving: Panoramic Hill, Glen Highlands, Dimond, Oakmore, Lincoln Highlands, Glenview (previously in District 5), Laurel, Redwood Heights, Montclair, Crestmont, and Allendale, among others
Main office phone number: 510-238-7004
Email: jramachandran@oaklandca.gov, and district4@oaklandca.gov
Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
You can fill out this form to sign up for Ramachandran’s newsletter.
District 5, Noel Gallo (up for reelection in 2024)
Serving: Fruitvale, Jingletown, and others
Main office phone number: 510-238-7005
Email: ngallo@oaklandca.gov
Constituent issues: Preston Turner, pjturner@oaklandca.gov
Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
District 6, Kevin Jenkins (up for reelection in 2026)
Serving: Coliseum, Millsmont, Eastmont, Maxwell Park, part of the Oakland Hills and others
Main office phone number: 510-238-7306
Email: kjenkins@oaklandca.gov, and district6@oaklandca.gov
Constituent issues: Gabriela Vivas-Suarez, gvivas-suarez@oaklandca.gov and Linda Handy, liaison to the senior community and Maxwell Park, lhandy@oaklandca.gov
Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
You can fill out this form to sign up for Jenkins’ newsletter.
District 7, Treva Reid (up for reelection in 2024)
Serving: Brookfield Village, Sobrante Park, Castlemont, Oak Knoll, Foothill Square, and others
Main office phone number: 510- 238-7007
Email: treid@oaklandca.gov and district7@oaklandca.gov
Constituent issues: Jocelyn Mapp, jmapp@oaklandca.gov for residents who live above I-580
Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
You can fill out this form to subscribe to Reid’s newsletter.