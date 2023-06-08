This week in Oakland: So So Anxious dance party, and the ‘Many Nations’ fest
Other events include an augmented reality exhibit, a geology walk around Lake Merritt, and an Oakland A’s ‘reverse boycott.’
Here’s where kids can get free meals in Oakland this summer
Public libraries, rec centers, community centers, and schools are among the dozens of places where families can get free food for their children while school is out.
Basketball took her to 4 continents but she returned to Oakland to start a league
Faatimah Amen-Ra A is preparing for the Women’s Premier Basketball Association’s second season. She says the pre-professional league is “vital for Oakland.”
After closure, Nomadic Press books find a new home
The new publisher, Black Lawrence Press, will also debut 10 new books that Nomadic—long a home for Bay Area poets and other creative writers—planned to release before it had to shut down.
Map: Places in Oakland where you can see the Hayward Fault in action
Andrew Alden’s new book, ‘Deep Oakland: How geology shaped a city,’ is a lesson on earthquakes, topography, and Oakland history.
