For the last event roundup of this year, we’ve gathered a few of the many places in Oakland to celebrate New Year’s Eve. This list isn’t comprehensive by any means, but it might help make your decision a little easier.

Whatever you decide, happy holidays and a Happy New Year from all of us at The Oaklandside.

Town Fare Cafe

For those of you who prefer to ring in the New Year during the day and watch the ball drop from the comfort of your living room at night, this brunch at Town Fare is a place to be. Besides the tasty food by chef Michele McQueen, there will be soul, jazz, and dance music being spun by DJ Mark Divita—and you’ll even be able to watch some football.

$79.95, 11 a.m. or 2 p.m., buy tickets online, 1000 Oak St.

Crybaby

The folks at Crybaby on Telegraph Avenue in Uptown are calling this NYE party “All Thrills, No Frills,” and promising “a house party without the clean up and headache.” Club owners Jesse Tittsworth and Dom Izzo will hang up their duties as owners for one night and instead get behind the turntables alongside a lineup of guest DJs for an evening of perreo, rap, R&B, and club music.

$30-$150, 10 p.m., buy tickets online, 1928 Telegraph Ave.

Bardo Lounge

Come for dinner, and stay for the cocktails and music. Or if you don’t feel like having a big dinner before ringing in the New Year, walk-ins are welcome from 10 p.m. until the lounge reaches capacity.

$135 per person for a 4-course meal, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., dinner reservations online, 3343 Lakeshore Ave.

Kinfolx

The popular coffee, wine, and community space calls its New Year’s Eve party an “intimate but hella fun celebration.” Your ticket will include hearty bites from chef Ace, an open bar, and a glass of champagne for the midnight toast. DJ Fibonacci will be spinning all night.

$100, purchase tickets online or through Venmo @Kinfolx, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., 1951 Telegraph Ave.

Sobremesa

This “Harlem Nights” New Year’s Eve theme party wants attendees to dress up in their best Harlem-inspired cocktail attire. The party includes a curated four-course prix fixe menu, or choose from the a la carte menu. If you don’t want to start the night off with dinner, you can join the after-dinner party. DC is Chillin’ will be spinning hip-hop all night long.

$15-$30 for the after-party, buy tickets online, 1618 Franklin St.

Hello Stranger

DJ Kleptic and OhElKnows will be spinning hip-hop, R&B, Afrobeats, and reggaeton all night to ring in the new year. If you’re feeling fancy, you can buy out the mezzanine with a ticket package for 40 friends plus six premium bottles.

$10-$2,000, 9 p.m., buy tickets online, 1724 Franklin St.

Zanzi

Daghe, a multifaceted DJ and creative from West Oakland with Nigerian roots, will be taking over Zanzi on Grand Avenue for this special party to close out 2023. Expect sets from surprise DJs, and make sure to put on your best outfit to ring in the new year.

$20-$50, 9 p.m., buy tickets online, 19 Grand Ave.

Golden Bull

The Golden Bull on 14th St. is offering a more affordable but still fun option for dancing and drinks on New Year’s Eve in Oakland. The Good News Crew will be hosting this year’s NYE “function” at the club with DJ sets by KRWN JWLS (Fanatik on Beats and The Architect) and CTZN.

$20 at the door, 8 p.m., 412 14th St.