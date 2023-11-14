Whether you’re a filmmaker, an indie-film aficionado, or looking to get ahead on your holiday shopping, this week’s event roundup offers a good eclectic mix.

Don’t forget that if you’re headed downtown, you can park at the Franklin Plaza Parking Garage on 19th Street for a flat rate of $5 on weekdays after 5 p.m. and all day on weekends, thanks to the city’s “Five After Five” program.

If there’s something you’d like me to consider for this events roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. And if you want to promote something on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form on our events page.

Filmmaker karaoke with Jody Stillwater

Boots Riley (left) and Fantastic Negrito at a previous film event put together by Cinemama at the Grand Lake Theater. The collective will be hosting its next event at Thee Stork Club on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Credit: courtesy

Cinemama is a collective of Bay Area filmmakers co-founded by Boots Riley, Laura Wagner, George Rush, Cheryl Dunye, and Karina Hodoyan. The group has been hosting events to nurture Oakland’s filmmaking community and showcase films from local directors. The networking events occur at different venues and aim to help up-and-coming and seasoned filmmakers meet each other. This Wednesday, writer, director, and producer Jody Stillwater is teaming up with Cinemama to host a karaoke night. The event is free; you only have to RSVP online.

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m., free to attend, RSVP online, Thee Stork Club, 2330 Telegraph Ave.

THROUGHLINE: an Art and Culinary Experience

Fashion designer Sherri McMullen is one of the change agents being honored by local artists at ‘Throughline,’ a multidisciplinary art and culinary show. Credit: Xavier Cunningham

Five local artists—Taylor Smalls, Brandon Ruffin, Michael Wayne Turner III, Mara Hruby, and the Last Supper Society—will be using their talents in photography, painting, poetry, song, and the culinary arts to honor “female-identifying change agents of Oakland” like designer Sherri McMullen, filmmaker Niema Jordan, singer-songwriter Goapele, and others. The multidisciplinary show, including food and drinks, will culminate with all five artists’ immersive interpretations of the honorees.

Through Dec. 2, check the website for dates and times, $50, 1500 Broadway

Film screening of Misty Copeland’s ‘Flower’ with dance performance and panel talk

A scene from the silent short film ‘Flower’ with Misty Copeland and Babatunji Johnson.

In September, world-renowned ballet dancer Misty Copeland premiered the silent film Flower at the Paramount Theatre. The film, which she stars in and co-produced, tells the story of Rose, a dancer who has to put her dreams on hold to care for her mother, Gloria (Christina Johnson), who is living with dementia. As Rose struggles to pay the bills, she sees that her Oakland neighborhood, like her mother’s memory, is rapidly disappearing. A fellow dancer, Sterling (Babatunji Johnson), helps her see the power of resilience and community. This weekend, the film will screen again at OMCA’s James Moore Theater, followed by a conversation, moderated by The Oaklandside’s housing reporter, Natalie Orenstein, with Johnson and local filmmaker and journalist Caron Creighton, who is currently directing a documentary about Oakland’s largest homeless encampment.

Sunday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m., $1-$30 sliding scale, 1000 Oak St. – SOLD OUT

Piedmont Gardens’ 7th annual jewelry sale

Seniors from the Piedmont Gardens host a yearly vintage jewelry sale. Credit: John Campbell

Since 2017, the resident committee at Piedmont Gardens, a senior community, has organized a yearly jewelry sale. Residents donate, help to sort and price each item ahead of the event, and volunteer on the sale day. There are two rooms, one with jewelry under $25 and another with more expensive items. You can expect to find everything from necklaces to earrings, pins, pendants, rings, bracelets, watches, beads for jewelry makers, and items for men and children. Some residents are jewelry makers who donate their custom work, but most of the jewelry comes from the residents’ personal collections. Because the event occurs at a senior living facility, proof of vaccination and masks are required.

Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., free to attend, 33 Linda Ave.

Guns to Gardens

A metal hand shovel forged from decommissioned guns. Credit: Amir Aziz

The Oakland Police Department, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Oakland, Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Oakland, and other community organizations are teaming up to host “Guns to Gardens,” a gun buyback event this Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Community members can exchange their guns for garden tools and, depending on the type of firearm turned in, a gift card worth up to $300. This event is being held to promote a safer and greener community. In addition, for every gun turned in, $5 will be donated to Mt. Zion’s program to feed the unhoused.

Saturday, Nov. 18, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., 1203 Willow St.