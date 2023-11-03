Over 100 protesters converged on the Port of Oakland Friday morning to rally for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Over the past three weeks, Israeli forces have been carrying out military actions in the Gaza Strip, home to roughly two million Palestinians. These actions have come in response to an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on southern Israel and the taking of 240 hostages. All of these attacks and military actions have resulted in civilian deaths, displacement, and terror.

Protest organizers with the Arab Resource Organizing Center claim that a ship currently docked at the port is helping deliver military supplies to Israel. Shortly after 9 a.m. some of the protesters entered port property and attempted to climb aboard the ship.

A small group of Oakland police and Coast Guard officers responded to the protests but no arrests were reported. “So far there has been no disruption to port operations and no impact on the flow of commerce at the Oakland Seaport,” port spokesperson Marilyn Sandifur said.

Protesters say a ship docked at the Port of Oakland is involved in supplying military equipment to Israel. Credit: Amir Aziz

A port worker observing the protest told The Oaklandside that the vessel is currently empty and hasn’t been in use. A spokesperson for the port confirmed the ship is a military vessel.

“This is a military vessel that is shipping weapons to Israel,” said Wael Vuhaissy, who was taking part in the rally. “We’re here to disrupt that.” Vuhaissy said AROC was tipped off by port workers “who had the conscience to not want to be part of” the war. He said he was motivated to take part in Friday’s protest because his cousin’s family was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard, Petty Officer Hunter Schnabel, said the ship is part of the Department of Defense Maritime Administration, an agency that moves military supplies around the world. However, he could not confirm whether it’s scheduled to ship supplies to Israel.

Schnabel said that Coast Guard staff who responded to the protest are there to ensure safety.

Since Oct. 7, Bay Area residents have gathered at vigils to mourn the Hamas assault on Israel that killed approximately 1,400 people and to demand that Hamas release hostages it abducted. Large protests have also been held in San Francisco, Oakland, and across the U.S. and world, calling for Israel to cease or pause military operations in Gaza, including air strikes that have killed approximately 9,000 people.