New Alameda restaurants

6.27.23: Emeryville-based international gastropub Bureau 510, known for its good-quality burgers, crispy fries (sometimes stacked as a burger topping), banh mi, fish tacos, beer and cocktails and other crowd-pleasing fare, softly opened its long-awaited Alameda location called The Bureau 510.2 on June 26. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner, with a happy hour that runs from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Hat tip to What NowSF for first reporting the soft opening date. The Bureau 510.2, 1531 Webster St. (between Lincoln and Haight avenues), Alameda

6.22.23: It’s back! Cookiebar’s popular brick-and-mortar scoop shop in Alameda, opened in 2013, closed in 2020 like so many small eateries faced with untenable rents during the pandemic. But last Friday, the eclectic ice cream team made a triumphant return to a new shop at 1608 Webster, adjacent to their former one (now home to excellent, family-friendly ice cream complement Left Field Dogs). On offer are many of the same eclectic flavors that first made the group popular and kept them going as a popup the past few years — Dan Tat, Birthday Cake, Mango Sticky Rice, Calamansi. Look for soft serve to come. Cookiebar Scoop Shop, 1608 Webster St. (near Lincoln Avenue), Alameda

6.16.23: It has only been open for a few days, but the scene at Firebrand’s new dedicated bakery counter and cafe in Alameda appears to be, well, fire, with purported lines around the block (and those old Alameda Point blocks are long). The cafe fronts the bakery’s newer production facility, and is stocked with the fresh, wood-fired breads and pastries that have made the brand famous since 2008, through wholesale partnerships across the Bay, as well as from the Oakland flagship that opened in 2015 — treats such as Firebrand’s notable croissants, challah, pretzels, morning buns, muffins, scones and loaves of rich, toasty wholegrain breads. Brunch fare, salads, sandwiches, soups and pizza round out the menu. As noted in the Alameda Sun, Firebrand is a famously mission-driven local business — led by founder Matt Kreutz, the team proudly provides good jobs to otherwise disenfranchised folks. Firebrand Artisan Breads Alameda, 707 W Tower (between Saratoga Street and Pan Am Way), Alameda

New Albany restaurant

6.7.23: As promised, Albany landmark Hal’s Office, beloved as a cafe with sweet, simple, indoor and outdoor seating for seven years, has moved into the evening wine bar space with new concept Hal’s After Hours. The wine bar runs Thursday-Sunday beginning at 5:30pm, featuring a selection of natural wines, tinned fish, charcuterie and other nibbles and occasional live music — a cozy, welcoming backdrop for grown-up gathering. Hal’s After Hours, 1207 Solano Ave. (between Cornell and Talbot avenues), Albany

New Berkeley restaurants

6.16.23: Berkeley favorite Bartavelle reopened in a beautiful new location on June 14, as first described by Nosh contributor Paulina Barrack. The popular cafe opened in 2012 as a morning destination in the former Cafe Fanny space, evolved to include evening wine bar concept Bar Sardine in 2018, and was finally streamlined in 2020, because of COVID and lease issues, into a “scrappy takeout window” with a fan-base all its own at the team’s kitchen annex at 1609 San Pablo Ave. Now, mother-son owners Suzanne Drexhage and Sam Sobelewski, together with pastry chef Nellie Stark, are excited to once again treat their customers to pristine sit-down cafe fare (and Heart Coffee drinks), and, starting hopefully next week, wine and upscale nibbles in the evenings among the cheerful brick and turquoise hues of their new, fully realized cafe, built out inside the former Berkeley Stereo. Check Instagram for updated hours and details as things progress. Bartavelle Coffee & Wine Bar, 1621 San Pablo Ave. (between Cedar and Virginia streets), Berkeley

6.22.23: After years of dormancy and renovations, Stella Nonna’s former space has finally reopened as Dog Haus, a national chain known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and brews. The Berkeley location features roughly 25 local craft brews on tap, with comfortable, indoor-outdoor biergarten seating and laid-back, family-friendly appeal. Dog Haus, 1407 San Pablo Ave. (near Camelia Street), Berkeley

6.7.23: The wait is over, Lorin District and Santa Fe neighborhood coffee fans. Red Bay Coffee celebrated the opening of its first Berkeley location on June 4, inside the former (and duly missed) Alchemy Collective cafe space. (Worth noting that Red Bay founder Keba Konte opened a coffee shop in Berkeley many years ago— Guerilla Cafe — long before he conceived of the idea for Red Bay.) The revamped cafe is bright, stylish and handsome, with attractive lounge seating spaces indoors and out for lingering over rich, Red Bay coffee drinks. Red Bay Coffee, 1741 Alcatraz Ave. (at Ellis Street), Berkeley

6.7.23: Berkeley community PSA: In anticipation of summer, chef Amy Murray’s keystone restaurant and bar Revival in downtown Berkeley is now open for dinner six nights a week, including Tuesdays. Don’t miss the weeknight happy hour. Revival Bar + Kitchen, 2102 Shattuck Ave. (at Addison Street), Berkeley

New El Cerrito restaurant

6.27.23: Neighborhood locals have had their eye on this newcomer for a while – Masa, long a favorite in Point Richmond, has finally opened its long-awaited counter restaurant on San Pablo Avenue in El Cerrito. Along with what looks like an appealing menu of tamales and other fare, amenities include a roomy parking lot and outdoor patio seating (the restaurant is notably built into a former Jack in the Box fast-food drive-thru, but there is no drive-thru tamale service just yet). Along with a range of handmade tamales, look for street tacos, burritos, tortas, flautas, fresh fruit and indulgent options such as loaded fries and pizza birria. A kid’s menu features burritos and quesadillas. And for dessert, deep-fried fruit tamales smothered in vanilla ice cream and dulce de leche. Thanks to Hoodline for first reporting the long-awaited opening (whose piece also notes that, despite the margaritas at the original Masa, there is no full bar at this location yet). Masa Tamales and Tacos El Cerrito, 10409 San Pablo Ave. (at Panama Avenue), El Cerrito

New Emeryville restaurant

6.7.23: Pinole’s cookie destination Butter Pecan, opened in 2021, has already launched a second location, this time in Emeryville. The shop is known for far more flavors than just (browned) butter pecan — there are hefty, chewy, crispy edged classics such as oatmeal raisin or dark chocolate chip with sea salt, indulgent Southern-inflected combinations such as the banana toffee, and seasonal choices, as with the peach cobbler cookies. The shop took over one of Emeryville’s closed Subway locations; hat tip to the E’ville Eye for alerting us to the buttery new bakeshop’s freshly opened door. Butter Pecan Bakeshop, 6472 Hollis St. (at 65th Street), Emeryville

New Hayward restaurant

6.16.23: Many Oakland and Emeryville locals are wild about Mujiri, opened in 2020, whose attentive service and curated nigiri served in handsome wooden boxes classed up many a pandemic take-out evening that first year. In December 2021, the small team moved beyond the to-go menu, opening up their wee, handsome space and sushi bar for indoor dining. Now, as announced on Instagram, Mujiri has a second location in Hayward, featuring the same array of upscale, fresh sushi for budget-minded customers available for take-out only for now. Mujiri Hayward, 22530 Main St. (between A and B streets), Hayward

New Livermore restaurant

6.22.23: We’re a little late to this party, but want to spotlight Livermore’s newest location for locally farmed and brewed Homegrown Hops Brewing, opened earlier this month in downtown Livermore inside the former Stockmen’s Club. The bar features craft beer, wine, food from New Tradition Kitchen, and, starting last weekend, live music on Saturday nights. It joins the Homegrown group’s first brewery location on Mines Road. Homegrown Hops Brewing Downtown Livermore, 56 S. Livermore Ave. (near First Street), Livermore

New Oakland restaurants

6.27.23: Thanks to a colleague for sharing that Bicycle Coffee in Jack London Square has reopened in decidedly larger, more modern digs right across the street from its artsy former location. (Literally across the street — the team posted a sign on the old, closed door that says, “Look behind you.”) A check-in with the Bicycle team reveals that, after 10 years, the former lease was up, and they realized that the shiny, new Modera apartment building across the way could provide them with more seating both indoors and out, and even give customers a view of a new roastery. The good people behind the counter, the bicycle-centric mission, and the flavorful, freshly roasted coffee all remain the same. In fact, the same neighborhood deal remains — buy a bag of coffee and receive a free hot drip or cold brew. Pastries are from Third Culture, Firebrand and Javi’s Empanadas. (And yes, this means the coffee shop just across the street at 364 2nd St. is now closed.) Bicycle Coffee, 377 2nd St. (at Webster St.), Oakland

6.22.23: Summertime PSA: West Oakland favorite Chef Green hosts his annual Summer Cookout this Saturday, June 24, with a fun line-up of refreshments, including Green’s quesabirria tacos and peach cobbler and other treats from Macs by Icky, Mangosay, Pop Wok N Drop and Deja’s Delights, among many others. The event also features African dance, face-painting, live music and more. Entry fee is $2; the cook-out begins at 2 p.m. Chef Green’s Summer Cookout, 541 Henry St. (at 7th Street), Oakland

6.7.23: Thanks, as always, to our tipsters for sharing neighborhood news: Despite new signage up at 6200 Claremont, Momo Ramen’s soups have not left the angular space. Newly named Haruki Sushi is simply an expanded restaurant from the same team, featuring an added menu of sushi and other Japanese and Korean bites to go with the Momo Ramen menu that has served the neighborhood since 2019. Haruki Sushi (and Momo Ramen), 6200 Claremont Ave. (at Florio Street), Oakland

6.27.23: Rockridge locals are excited to see the former Filippos reanimated by this appealing new Mexican counter restaurant repainted a pink hue one Nosh friend called, “cotton candy.” As first noted in Eater SF, La Esquinita (“the little corner”) is from owner Thomas Schnetz, also behind Oakland’s Xolo and, formerly, Berkeley’s Tacubaya. Look for a particularly fresh and delectable looking menu of tacos, sopas, salads, quesadillas and burritos, with indoor and a handful or outdoor patio tables available. La Esquinita, 5400 College Ave. (at Manila Avenue), Oakland

6.22.23: Small-batch, internationally-inspired microcreamery Miharu Ice Cream opens its first brick-and-mortar June 24 in Oakland’s Uptown. Nosh readers might recall the ice cream company first highlighted in 2020 on our pages, when it was created as a cottage business at the height of the pandemic by owners Dipen Pattni and Jessica Mertens, and eventually served from an Oakland commercial kitchen. Fans have waited a long time to be able to sample their ultra-creamy, seasonal and wonderfully unique flavors (salted butter, “matcha-ta,” blueberry mint) at a storefront, and the sweet little Uptown spot opening this week will fit the bill nicely. Miharu Ice Cream, 1951 Telegraph Ave. (at William Street), Oakland

6.27.23: More of a game launch than an opening, but one we couldn’t not mention: The inaugural Oakland Burger Tour, created by Low Bar co-owner Daniel Paez, begins July 5, lasting all summer until Sept. 4. Here’s how to play: Visit Low Bar, The Kon-Tiki, Jo’s Modern Thai, Lovely’s, or the Telegraph Beer Garden, order a burger (maybe paired with a specialty cocktail) and receive your Oakland Burger Tour “passport.” Receive a stamp at each subsequent spot for each subsequent burger. Collect all five! Those boasting completed stamp books by the end of the event get to join a wrap party and are eligible for prizes. What’s not to like? I mean some of us were just going to try those burgers anyway…Oakland Burger Tour, locations listed above, Oakland

6.16.23: Under new ownership since the new year, Red Boy Pizza on Leimert Ave. in Oakland’s Oakmore neighborhood recently started a new daytime cafe service called Red Boy Cafe. On offer are breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes, a kid’s menu, milkshakes and even mimosas. Red Boy’s cafe fare is available until 2:00 p.m., Thursday through Sunday; the restaurant transitions back to pizza in the evenings. Thanks to a local fan for sharing the tip! Red Boy Cafe at Red Boy Pizza, 1500 Leimert Blvd. (at Arden Place), Oakland

6.7.23: It has been a minute since its opening, but we’d still like to spotlight eclectic, new Shapeshifters Cafe, built into a Victorian building adjacent to Oakland’s experimental microcinema-beermaking business Shapeshifters Cinema & Brewery. The cafe (formerly the Autobahn Cafe, and still referred to as that by locals and even staff) features locally roasted coffee drinks, a breakfast menu of sandwiches and omelets, and for lunch, layered grilled and deli sandwiches and seasonal salads crafted with organic, local ingredients. Outdoor seating remains a nice feature here. Shapeshifters Cafe, 571 5th St. (between Clay and Jefferson streets), Oakland

6.27.23: In exciting news for fans, Smoke Berkeley BBQ, known and loved for its barbecue operation on San Pablo Avenue for seven years, then for its collaboration with downtown Berkeley’s Spats bar starting in 2019, that endured much of the pandemic, will reopen July 1. The new Smoke will operate from inside the Adeline Food Hall in Oakland (begging the question will Smoke Berkeley change its name?). Look for the same menu of signature barbecue favorites for take-out and delivery. Smoke Berkeley BBQ is slated to open July 1 at Adeline Food Hall, 5333 Adeline St. (at 53rd Street), Oakland

6.7.23: Nosh thanks West Oakland friends for sharing that chef-owner Priscilla Mkenda’s cottage Tanzanian food business Swahili Spot, known for years for its food truck, catering and event booths around the East Bay, is now a welcoming brick-and-mortar on Peralta. “From East Africa to West Oakland,” says the opening announcement, and the menu features sambusas (similar to samosas) stuffed with meat or vegetables, pilau and coconut rice dishes, bagia (vegetable fritters), mandazi (African-style doughnuts), and other East African specialties. Swahili Spot, 1327 Peralta St. (at 14th Street), Oakland

New Richmond restaurant

6.22.23: The Berkeley team behind the Southside neighborhood’s Berkeley Thai House have a new eatery, this time located in the eastern reaches of Richmond. Fun, fast-casual Thai eatery Pra Jam is located in the unassuming digs that formerly housed Mississippi Catfish, and area locals are enthusiastic so far. Check out the tempting menu here. Pra Jam Delish Thai Food, 12440 San Pablo Ave. (between Clinton Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue), Richmond