Our weekly event roundup will take a brief hiatus next week as The Oaklandside staff goes on a 4th of July holiday break. But don’t fret! This week we’re including exhibits, films, and parties to check out through July 15.

‘Visions Toward Tomorrow: The African American Community in Oakland’

Collage of the photographs part of the exhibit. Credit: courtesy of the African American Museum and Library.

The Visions Toward Tomorrow exhibit, on display through the end of the year at the African American Museum and Library in downtown Oakland, features historic photographs that chronicle the past 100 years of African American life in the East Bay, including the civil rights movement.

Through Dec. 31, free to visit, African American Museum and Library, 659 14th St.

Waterfront Flicks at Jack London Square

Credit: courtesy Jack London Square

For the next three Saturdays, the marina lawn near Heinold’s: First and Last Chance Saloon at Jack London Square will transform into an outdoor movie theater. Bring a blanket, your favorite food, drinks, and a sweater. Pick your favorite spot on the grass and catch one of the three movies that will be showing: Finding Dory (July 1), Back to the Future (July 8), and Minions: The Rise of Gru (July 15).

Sat., July 1, 8, and 15, at dusk, Jack London Square at the ferry lawn, 472 Water St.

Oakland Black Pride Festival

A past event at SobreMesa part of the Oakland Black Pride festival. Credit: 25 Seconds PR Credit: 25 Seconds PR

Although Pride doesn’t take place in Oakland until September, the Black queer community is hosting a week of festivities all around the city to celebrate the Oakland Black Pride Festival. The fete includes a benefit dinner at Forage Kitchen by chef Preeti Mistry, a downtown queer pub crawl, an expo with over 50 vendors, and more. Organizers are asking queer non-black, POC, and white allies to support the festival by donating and gifting a Black queer/ trans person a ticket to any of the events rather than attending.

Wed., June 28 to Sunday, July 2, see website for the full schedule at various venues in Oakland

‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’

A dress rehearsal of the musical ‘Always…Patsy Cline’ for the 2021 season. Credit: Natalie Jane

Woodminster Amphitheater’s summer season of musicals continues with the premiere of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Friday, July 7. See what Oakland’s version of this Broadway smash hit is all about while enjoying breathtaking views of the Bay from the verdant beauty of Joaquin Miller Park.

July 7 to 9, and July 13 to 16, $36-$79, 3540 Sanborn Dr.

‘My Lost Barrio’ art show

Paintings part of the ‘My Lost Barrio’ art show. Credit: Vale 510

East Oakland artist Vale 510 is curating the artwork of over 20 Bay Area artists for My Lost Barrio, a show that opens with a reception on Saturday, July 8, running through July 14 at Freedom Community Clinic in Fruitvale. The featured painters, sculptors, and poets reflect on what has been lost in their hometowns due to gentrification and displacement and the resilience of community members who remain in place. The opening night includes music and dance performances, an open mic, and food.

Friday, July 8 to 14, free to attend, Freedom Community Clinic, 3134 International Blvd.