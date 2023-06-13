Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, is a federally recognized holiday that honors the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. Oakland and Berkeley are two East Bay cities that have been observing Juneteenth long before it became a federal holiday in 2021; Berkeley has hosted a Juneteenth festival since 1986, while Oakland has celebrated at the Lake Merritt amphitheater for close to two decades.

We’ve rounded up several Juneteenth events below, along with one other at the Main Library featuring the author and beloved former Oakland librarian, Dorothy Lazard.

If there’s an event you’d like me to consider for this roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. If there’s an event that you’d like to promote on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form on our events page.

Placing Yourself in History: The Challenge of Writing a Memoir

Dorothy Lazard at the main Oakland Public Library, a few months before her retirement. Credit: Amir Aziz

The Oakland Heritage Alliance is hosting a conversation with Lazard, former head of the Oakland History Center and author of the memoir, What You Don’t Know Will Make a Whole New World. She’ll talk about what it was like to write the memoir, offer framing tips for family stories, and advice on how to place oneself in the narrative. In addition to her career as a librarian, Lazard has been a published author for over three decades and holds a Master of Fine Arts in creative nonfiction from Goucher College in Baltimore.

Thursday, June 15, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., free to attend, RSVP online, Oakland Public Library 125 14th St.

Celebrating OUSD’s Black students, families, and staff at OMCA

OUSD students at OMCA. Credit: Spearitwurx & OUSD. Courtesy of OMCA

The Oakland Museum of California is hosting a special Juneteenth edition of its Friday Nights at OMCA event, celebrating members of the Black community at Oakland Unified School District. The evening in the museum’s garden will include live performances by Queen Iminah and the African American Females of Excellence (AAFE), Kingmakers of Oakland, Spear of the Nation, and a DJ set by Sake One. There will also be activities for kids, and community resources. Food trucks from Off the Grid will be on-site starting at 5 p.m. While the outdoor event is free, you’ll need a ticket to get late-night access to the museum’s galleries and special exhibitions.

Friday, June 16, 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., free to attend, OMCA, 1000 Oak St.

14th Annual Juneteenth Festival

A previous Juneteenth festival at the Lake Merrit Amphitheater. Courtesy: Afrocentric Instagram page.

Artist RyanNicole, comedian Jay Rich, and writer and poet Prentice Wallace will host this daylong festival a the Lake Merritt Amphitheater featuring music, food, local vendors, wellness workshops, art installations, and youth activities. Rapper LaRussell is the headliner. There will also be DJ sets by D Sharp, Lady Ryan, K-La V, Rebl Dee, and Manny Black, and a dance and drumming performance by the Bantaba Ensemble.

Saturday, June 17, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., $25, Lake Merritt Amphitheater, Lake Merritt Boulevard

EBRPD Free Park Day to celebrate Juneteenth

Joaquin Miller Park. Credit: Amir Aziz

The East Bay Regional Park District is honoring Juneteenth by waiving fees for park entrance, parking, boat launching, and more on Sunday, June 18. Fees will not be waived for swimming, camping, or reserving picnic areas. In addition to the fee waivers, there are three naturalist-led public special events happening at parks in Fremont, Concord, and Oakley.

Sunday, June 18, all East Bay Regional Park District parks, see the website for a full list

Juneteenth Choral Celebration at New Destiny Church

Singer-songwriter Kev Choice. Credit: Marshall Lamm PR

Soprano Candace Y. Johnson and pianist and singer-songwriter Kev Choice will lead this in-person—and virtual—multi-denominational, participatory performance. The workshop will focus on Johnson’s arrangement of the song Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho, made especially for this event. The lyrics allude to the biblical story of the Battle of Jericho, in which Joshua led the Israelites against Canaan. The song is believed to have been composed by enslaved people in the first half of the 19th century. The workshop is open to vocalists and music enthusiasts of all ages, ranges, and abilities.

Monday, June 19, 4 p.m., $10-$25, register online for either in-person or virtual, New Destiny Church, 625 8th St.