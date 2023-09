Is something happening we should know about? An issue we need to look into? Our readers give us some of our best story ideas: Share yours here. Include photos, documents and videos if you have them. Use of this form grants East Bay Nosh and Oaklandside permission to publish its contents unless otherwise noted.

"*" indicates required fields Summarize your tip * Your contact info Name Email * Phone How can we follow up? Email Phone Would you like to be anonymous? No Yes (Oaklandside will see your name but it will never be published without your express permission.) Upload photos and files Share your files here. Only share files that you own (or alert us if you do not). Please include your full name if you would like to be credited. File Drop files here or Select files Max. file size: 20 MB, Max. files: 3. Δ