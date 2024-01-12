MLK Day is the only national holiday also recognized as a national day of service—often referred to as “a day on, not a day off.” It was established in 1984 as a federal holiday, and President Bill Clinton signed the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Holiday and Service Act in 1994 to establish the holiday as a day of service. The acts of community service can range from rebuilding and cleaning up community spaces to providing meals to those in need.

This year in Oakland, MLK day is dedicated to “cleaning and greening” events throughout the city.

The city’s public works department has been teaming up with the non-profit organization Service for Peace since 2003 to host official cleanup activities. This year, the city has also created an interactive map where community members can find events taking place for the holiday. East Bay Regional Parks District, Friends of Sausal Creek, and other community and environmental organizations are also hosting a handful of events.

If you’re not able to participate in the official MLK Day events, there are several ways to get involved at home, including participating in virtual volunteer events.

The Oaklandside has compiled a list of some in-person community service events around Oakland for MLK Day.

Oakland is putting on community service events at over 30 sites across the city in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The volunteer opportunities include trash cleanups, beautification, tree planting and pruning, weeding, and providing food and other assistance to those experiencing homelessness. If you can’t make it on Monday, the city is hosting additional clean-up opportunities across a four-day period.

Jan. 13, 14, 15, and 20, 2024. See interactive map for specific sites, dates, and registration information

The park district is hosting volunteer projects at three MLK Shoreline locations, including a gardening and maintenance opportunity at MLK Grove and two shoreline clean-ups. At the clean-up sites, volunteers will be provided bags and disposable gloves. However, event organizers also advise volunteers to prepare for variable weather conditions.

Jan. 15, 2024 at Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline, registration required

The Historic Oakland Foundation is asking for volunteers to join them on their MLK Day Morning of Service at the Oakland Cemetery. Volunteers will help with a range of projects, including tree planting, garden beautification, trash clean-ups, and organization. Tools and equipment will be provided, so give them a heads-up that you will be attending. The event’s organizers advise volunteers to bring their own water and wear closed-toe shoes.

Jan. 15, 2025 at Oakland Cemetery, sign up required

The non-profit, focused on uplifting those impacted by inequalities and poverty, will be taking attendees to two volunteer sites, including a bike ride to MLK shoreline and a clean-up at Sobrante Park. There will also be introductory and closing remarks by the event organizers.

Jan. 15, 2024 at Roots Community Health Center Lot, registration required

Whether you’re interested in habitat restoration, native plant gardening, or beautification of Oakland’s public spaces, FOSC has events for each. Volunteers can expect to be out for a couple of hours, so make sure to wear sun protection, layers, and comfortable shoes. Attendees are also encouraged to bring water, but tools will be provided.

Jan. 13 and 15, 2024, registration and waivers required, see website for specific site locations and details

If you’re interested in helping out at Raimondi Park, Friends of Raimondi Park and West Oakland Cleanup are looking for volunteers to assist in a trash cleanup. Coffee, pastries, and tools will be provided to volunteers who come and help beautify the park.

Jan. 15, 2025 at Raimondi Park, no sign-up up required