Our newsroom will take a much-needed holiday break next week, but this isn’t our final event roundup of the year. That’ll come later this week when we share a mix of local New Year’s Eve activities.

If there’s something you’d like me to consider for this weekly list, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. And if you want to promote something on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form on our events page.

Piedmont Avenue Holiday Market

The Christmas tree at Key Route Plaza at 41st Street and Piedmont Avenue. Credit: Emiliano Villa

Businesses along Piedmont Avenue are joining forces for this holiday market. Each establishment will offer special sales and treats for patrons. You should have no trouble finding a unique gift at one of the participating businesses, including Mercy Vintage, Spectator Books, Blue Door Beads, Oakland Glow, Crimson Horticultural Rarities, Philippa Roberts, Dress Best for Less, Dr. Comics, Prism Jewels, Nathan & Co, The Sunshine Prophecy, Heads or Tails Vintage, Resurrect, Moss & Spade, and Mars Record Shop.

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., free to attend, Piedmont Avenue

Temescal Arts Community group show and art sale

Artwork from members of the Temescal Arts Community (TACO). Credit: Amir Aziz

Members of the Temescal Arts Community (TACO)—a grassroots group of creatives committed to building up this North Oakland neighborhood’s art scene—are hosting one last holiday event and art sale. If you’re still searching for holiday gifts, this group show will be a good place to snag some local art—and while you’re at it, meet the artists behind this neighborhood initiative.

Friday, Dec. 22, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., free to attend, 5495 Claremont Ave.

Santa’s Holiday Bar Crawl (and Oakland Pride fundraiser)

Credit: courtesy of Oakland Pride

Get ready to spend this Saturday afternoon and evening checking out five of downtown Oakland’s LGBTQ+ bars, including Town Bar & Lounge, Fluid510, Feelmore Social, Que Rico, and Summer Bar and Lounge. This holiday bar crawl is a fundraiser for Oakland Pride, a local nonprofit that organizes Pride events every September, including the annual Oakland Pride Parade. The crawl begins at Town Bar & Lounge.

Saturday, Dec. 23, 2:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., $20-$25, register at 20th Street and Broadway

Christmas Eve candlelight service at Resurrection Oakland

A scene from a previous candlelight service. Credit: courtesy of Resurrection Oakalnd

Resurrection Oakland, a Christian church that occupies a century-old downtown building known for its stunning stained-glass dome, is hosting a Christmas Eve candlelight service for the community that will include readings, the singing of holiday classics like Silent Night, and messages of hope. The church offers childcare for children up to 5 years old.

Sunday, Dec. 24, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., free to attend, 1701 Franklin St.

‘Days of Christmas’ at Temple Hill

The gardens at the Mormon Temple in Oakland are decorated yearly for the holidays. Credit: courtesy

From now through Dec. 31, the Oakland Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple Hill —the iconic Oakland Hills church known by most as simply the Mormon Temple—is hosting its yearly “Days of Christmas” event series, during which the temple decorates its gardens, trees, and pathways with colorful lights and a nativity scene, bringing the church’s greenery and fountains to life. While some events are exclusive to church members, the beautiful gardens with stunning views attract visitors from all over. For those planning to roam the temple’s holiday light show on foot, remember to dress warmly, as there’s often more wind in the hills.

Through Dec. 31, 9:00 a.m. to 9 p.m., free to visit the gardens, 4770 Lincoln Ave.