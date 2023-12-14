Beginning in February, Oakland Public Library patrons will be able to select from nine colorful new library card designs—all honoring the contributions of Black artists in Oakland.

The library announced the winners of its fall design contest this week, ahead of the Black History Month debut of the cards. Judges sifted through more than 100 submissions to come up with the nine selections—three more than originally planned.

Among them are odes to graffiti art and to the many hip-hop musicians with Oakland roots. Three of the cards honor the art of the Black Panther Party, which was founded in Oakland in 1966. Two of those pay homage to the style of Emory Douglas, the party’s “Revolutionary Artist” and “Minister of Culture” whose bold, iconic images created the aesthetic of the movement. The third recognizes three well-known women of the Black Panther Party for their art, too.

“The winning designs capture the essence of Black artistry, culture, and history, reflecting the vibrant spirit of Oakland,” the Oakland Public Library said in its announcement.

Carlo Barravino’s “We Are All Rulers of Our Artistic Journey,” featuring Jean-Michel Basquiat, is on one of the library cards launching in February. Credit: Barravino/Oakland Public Library

Three of the limited-edition cards were designed by children, three by teenagers, and three by adults. Their art will be shown in an exhibit in February.

In the adult category, Kelly To create a collage-style card to emulate and honor Douglas.

“He managed to use limited resources (most of the pieces he created were in his home) to pump out media like newsletters and graphics in hopes of interacting [with] and educating the Black community,” To said in an artist’s statement. “What stood out to me from his creative work is how he often represented Black Joy especially for children and mothers rather than focusing on just the racial disparities.”

Kelly To made “Emory Douglas: The Black Panther Minister of Culture” to honor the radical artist. Credit: To/Oakland Public Library

Carlo Barravino made a funky, bright drawing of Jean-Michel Basquiat for a card in the children’s category. While Basquiat was a New Yorker, Barravino thinks his work has resonance locally.

“I was reading that he was a graffiti artist at one point and I think graffiti art can be a way for youth to express their form of art in urban areas such as Oakland,” Barravino wrote. “When you first look at [Basquiat’s] art you may think it has many jumbled images but in fact those images reflect emotions and messages of injustice.”

Shomari Smith’s design, in the adult category, celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, featuring the names of Oakland rappers and musicians like MC Hammer, Too Short, Living Legends, Richie Rich, and Kev Choice.

Your new library card could display Ajuan Mance’s “The Transformation of Silence into Language,” honoring Black women. Credit: Mance/The Oaklandside

“Hip-hop music has employed, inspired, and enriched the African American community over the past 50 years and my design lists many of the artists with Oakland roots who have made significant contributions to the culture,” Smith said in a statement.

