In Oakland, you know it’s the “holly jolly” season when the giant tree gets lit up at Jack London Square. We’ve packed this week’s roundup with nothing but winter and holiday-themed events, starting with this Saturday’s tree-lighting.

If there’s something you’d like me to consider for this events roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. And if you want to promote something on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form on our events page.

Jack London tree lighting

Christmas Tree in Jack London Square, Oakland, California Credit: Amir Aziz

Jack London Square is preparing to welcome the holidays with the lighting of its 55-foot Shasta Fir tree. In addition to the grand tree, there will be two laser light shows, and a chance to take photos with Santa Claus, Frosty the Snowman, a Christmas teddy bear, and a peppermint princess. The photos are free and do-it-yourself, so be sure to have your cell phone handy. Non-profit cultural education organization Oaktown Jazz Workshops (OJW) and the faith-based Lyric Performing Arts Academy will perform at the event.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m., free to attend, 472 Water St.

47th annual Lighted Yacht Parade

A previous participant in the lighted yacht parade. Credit: courtesy

Decked-out boats will cruise along the estuary for the 47th annual Lighted Yacht Parade. Judges will be on the Alameda side of the estuary past Encinal and the Oakland Yacht Club, but spectators can watch the parade from anywhere along the estuary that is not private land, including at Jack London Square and Brooklyn Basin. Proceeds from this year’s charity event will support the Alameda County Community Food Bank. The event will take place even if it rains unless there is a high wind advisory.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m., free to attend, along the estuary between Jack London Square and Brooklyn Basin.

East Bay Open Studios winter event

Clockwise: artwork from Tiffany Conway, Kathyrn Kenworth, Fernando Reyes, Michael McFadden, Deb Sullivan, and Vineeta Chand. Credit: courtesy

Oakland First Fridays will go on hiatus after this month, but Oakland Art Murmur is still going strong. Hundreds of East Bay artists will open their studios to the public in this free, family-friendly, self-guided tour of local art studios. Visitors will find unique and affordable artwork starting at $20. Information about each participating artist can be found on the website for East Bay Open Studios, a project of Oakland Art Murmur. It features 49 artist listings in Oakland alone, with venues ranging from collectives and galleries to home studios.

Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., see website for more information and exact locations.

Cantare’s annual Holiday Concert

A previous holiday concert. Credit: courtesy

Cantare, an Oakland-based nonprofit building community through choral music, has its annual holiday concert featuring the 100-voice adult Chorale and Nova youth choir, accompanied by a full orchestra and directed by David Morales and Julie Haydon. The set will include a rendition of The Many Moods of Christmas, the Nigerian carol Betelehemu, Kim Andre Arnesen’s Song for Justice, Stephen Schwartz’s The Chanukah Song, and more. Purchase tickets online, via phone at (510) 836-0789, or at the door.

Sunday, Dec. 3, 4 p.m.,$10 to $40, First Presbyterian Church of Oakland, 2619 Broadway

No Jerks Ski Village at Temescal Brewing

Temescal Brewing gets transformed into a sky village. Credit: Azucena Rasilla

Temescal Brewing is bringing “aprés-ski vibes to the city” with the return of its popular No Jerks Ski Village, in which the brewery is transformed into a skier’s wonderland, starting at the front door with an eye-catching ski check. Inside, the “Temescal Lodge” is covered with knick-knacks, ski ephemera, floating presents, and lights, all worthy of posting on Instagram.

There’s also a covered outdoor heated area, the “Festive Ballroom,” which evokes a field of snow just off the slopes. Temescal Brewing even offers a No Jerks Ski Village season pass that gives holders a personalized ID and lanyard, discounts on purchases, free rounds, and exclusive Ski Village merchandise. There are specialty winter drinks and hot cocoa for those who prefer something warm and non-alcoholic.

Through February 2024, see website for open hours, 4115 Telegraph Ave.