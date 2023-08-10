Your tips are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.

Don’t worry — after a busy summer, the Athletic Club Oakland sports bar is only temporarily closed for the month of August, and unless we hear otherwise, will reopen refreshed come September. The Athletic Club Oakland is at 59 Grand Ave. in Oakland.

Filipino favorite The Lumpia Company, featuring the addictive cooking of chef Alex Retodo (and co-owned, as mentioned in the SF Standard, by rap artist E-40), have closed up their location on 24th St. in Oakland as of Aug. 9 to begin the move to Brooklyn Basin. There they will join retail and restaurants in the Oakland waterfront’s burgeoning 9th Avenue Terminal Building. Look for a soft opening announcement soon. In the meantime, The Lumpia Company at 372 24th St. in Oakland is now closed.

Slug

Slug natural wine bar celebrated its final night in style on Aug. 4, with a party that went on into the wee hours. The sister venue to Snail Bar, was here for a good time, but not a long time — the closure after one year was due to “personal reasons” according to the Instagram announcement, and hints at a possible new location in the future. (It also notes the beautiful space in the Lionel J. Wilson building is available for private events for the moment, and also up for grabs as a turnkey venue.) “This has been a wild ass ride,” concludes the closing note. “So many beautiful moments. We love you guys and thank you.” Slug was at 102 Frank G. Ogawa Plaza in Oakland.