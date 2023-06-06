Summer can be a difficult time for students who rely on school meals. The city of Oakland is again offering free food for Oakland youth at dozens of sites during the summer months. All children 18 and younger are eligible, as well as adults with disabilities enrolled in a school program, such as Oakland Unified School District’s Young Adult Program.
Unless otherwise noted below, lunch is served at these sites Monday through Friday from 12 to 1 p.m., and snacks are available from 3 to 4 p.m.
Families can also use the CA Meals for Kids mobile app to locate summer meal locations. The Alameda County Food Bank has a helpline at 510-635-3663 and the Foodnow.net website that will direct families to locations where they can get food the same day.
Oakland Public Library branches
Through Aug. 4, these seven library locations will offer free meals and snacks to kids 18 and younger. Lunch is served Monday through Friday from 12 to 1 p.m., and snacks are available from 3 to 4 p.m.
81st Avenue
1021 81st Ave.
Cesar Chavez
3301 E. 12th St. #271
Eastmont
7200 Bancroft Ave. #211
Elmhurst
1427 88th Ave.
Main Library
125 14th St.
Martin Luther King
6833 International Blvd.
Melrose
4805 Foothill Blvd.
Recreation centers
Each of these 18 rec centers offers lunch Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and snacks from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Meals will be available through July 28.
Allendale
3711 Suter St.
Arroyo Viejo
7701 Krause Ave.
Brookdale
2535 High St.
Lunch only
Bushrod
560 59th St.
Carmen Flores
1637 Fruitvale Ave.
DeFremery
1651 Adeline St.
Dimond
3860 Hanly Road
Emeryville
4727 San Pablo Ave.
June 20 to July 28
FM Smith
1969 Park Blvd.
Franklin
1010 East 15th St.
Golden Gate
1075 62nd St.
Ira Jinkins
9175 Edes Ave.
Lincoln Square
250 10th St.
Manzanita
2702 22nd Ave.
Montclair
6300 Moraga Ave.
Rainbow
5800 International Blvd.
Tassafaronga
975 85th Ave.
Willie Keyes
3131 Union St.
Schools
These six schools will be offering free meals to Oakland kids from June 12 until July 28.
ASCEND TK-8
3709 E. 12th St.
Cornerstone Christian Academy
3535 38th Ave.
Downtown Charter Academy
2000 Dennison St.
East Oakland Pride Elementary
8000 Birch St.
Monday through Thursday only
Oakland Charter Academy
4215 Foothill Blvd.
Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Oakland Charter High School
2433 Coolidge Ave.
Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Housing complexes
Five housing complexes are offering free meals and snacks to Oakland youth this summer. The dates vary and are listed individually below.
Acorn Town Center
923 Adeline St.
May 30 to July 28
Campbell Village
800 Willow St.
June 19 to July 28
Cathedral Gardens
638 21st St.
June 5 to July 28
Lockwood Gardens
1327 65th Ave.
June 5 to July 28
Monday through Thursday only
Peralta Village
935 Union St.
June 5 to July 28
Community centers and other places
These churches, youth centers, foundations, and other organizations are offering free meals to Oakland kids 18 and younger this summer. Dates vary and are listed individually below.
Chinese Presbyterian Church of Oakland
265 8th St.
June 20 to July 28
Create a Way Foundation
1055 8th St.
May 30 to July 28
Snacks are served from 10 to 11 a.m.
Lunch is served from 1 to 2 p.m.
East Oakland Boxing Association
816 98th Ave.
June 5 to July 28
Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Snacks are served from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
East Oakland Collective
7800 MacArthur Blvd.
May 30 to July 28
East Oakland Youth Development Center
8200 International Blvd.
June 12 to July 28
Monday through Thursday only
Family Support Services
1188 12th St.
June 20 to July 28
Girls Incorporated
3000 62nd Ave. Building A
June 20 to July 13
Living the Dream Foundation
2535 High St.
May 30 to July 28
Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Oakland Police Activities League
9600 Sunnyside St.
June 5 to July 28
Parks Chapel AME Church
476 34th St.
May 30 to July 28
Peralta Hacienda Park
2488 Coolidge Ave.
June 5 to July 28
San Antonio Head Start
1702 East 19th St.
June 5 to July 28
Lunch only
Shoong Chinese Cultural Center
316 9th St.
June 5 to July 28
Lunch only
Studio One Art Center
365 45th St.
May 30 to July 28
Youth Uprising
8711 MacArthur Blvd.
June 5 to July 28