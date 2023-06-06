Summer can be a difficult time for students who rely on school meals. The city of Oakland is again offering free food for Oakland youth at dozens of sites during the summer months. All children 18 and younger are eligible, as well as adults with disabilities enrolled in a school program, such as Oakland Unified School District’s Young Adult Program.

Unless otherwise noted below, lunch is served at these sites Monday through Friday from 12 to 1 p.m., and snacks are available from 3 to 4 p.m.

Families can also use the CA Meals for Kids mobile app to locate summer meal locations. The Alameda County Food Bank has a helpline at 510-635-3663 and the Foodnow.net website that will direct families to locations where they can get food the same day.

Oakland Public Library branches

Through Aug. 4, these seven library locations will offer free meals and snacks to kids 18 and younger. Lunch is served Monday through Friday from 12 to 1 p.m., and snacks are available from 3 to 4 p.m.

81st Avenue

1021 81st Ave. Cesar Chavez

3301 E. 12th St. #271 Eastmont

7200 Bancroft Ave. #211 Elmhurst

1427 88th Ave. Main Library

125 14th St. Martin Luther King

6833 International Blvd. Melrose

4805 Foothill Blvd. Recreation centers Each of these 18 rec centers offers lunch Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and snacks from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Meals will be available through July 28.

Allendale

3711 Suter St. Arroyo Viejo

7701 Krause Ave. Brookdale

2535 High St.

Lunch only Bushrod

560 59th St. Carmen Flores

1637 Fruitvale Ave. DeFremery

1651 Adeline St. Dimond

3860 Hanly Road Emeryville

4727 San Pablo Ave.

June 20 to July 28 FM Smith

1969 Park Blvd. Franklin

1010 East 15th St. Golden Gate

1075 62nd St. Ira Jinkins

9175 Edes Ave. Lincoln Square

250 10th St. Manzanita

2702 22nd Ave. Montclair

6300 Moraga Ave. Rainbow

5800 International Blvd. Tassafaronga

975 85th Ave. Willie Keyes

3131 Union St. Schools

These six schools will be offering free meals to Oakland kids from June 12 until July 28.

ASCEND TK-8

3709 E. 12th St. Cornerstone Christian Academy

3535 38th Ave. Downtown Charter Academy

2000 Dennison St. East Oakland Pride Elementary

8000 Birch St.

Monday through Thursday only Oakland Charter Academy

4215 Foothill Blvd.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oakland Charter High School

2433 Coolidge Ave.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Housing complexes Five housing complexes are offering free meals and snacks to Oakland youth this summer. The dates vary and are listed individually below.

Acorn Town Center

923 Adeline St.

May 30 to July 28 Campbell Village

800 Willow St.

June 19 to July 28 Cathedral Gardens

638 21st St.

June 5 to July 28 Lockwood Gardens

1327 65th Ave.

June 5 to July 28

Monday through Thursday only Peralta Village

935 Union St.

June 5 to July 28

Community centers and other places These churches, youth centers, foundations, and other organizations are offering free meals to Oakland kids 18 and younger this summer. Dates vary and are listed individually below. Chinese Presbyterian Church of Oakland

265 8th St.

June 20 to July 28