Moms 4 Housing protesters shut down Alameda County board meeting over renter protections
Activists were arrested and cited Tuesday evening after disrupting the Board of Supervisors meeting.
Oakland loses second homelessness chief in two years
Daniel Cooper, the city’s second-ever homelessness administrator, was “released from employment” this week.
Affordable housing planned for prominent northwest Oakland corner
Plans for a 77-unit building make up the latest attempt to develop this stretch of MLK, which once housed a well-known punk venue.
Alameda County will distribute 500 tents to homeless people impacted by the storm
Grassroots groups are also collecting items for people whose belongings have been soaked and damaged in this dangerous weather in Oakland.
