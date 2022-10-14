Election 2022: Who’s running for Oakland mayor?
There are 10 candidates vying for Oakland’s top job. Here’s the list.
Oakland mayoral candidates talk affordable housing, crime, and ‘giant water slides’ at forum
8 of the 10 people running for mayor presented their ideas to an audience of elders and others at Laney College Tuesday night.
Oaklandside interviews with the candidates
Oakland mayor’s race: an interview with candidate Tyron Jordan
The paralegal and Army veteran wants to fund more rental and mortgage assistance and staff up the public works department to fix roads.
Oakland mayor’s race: an interview with candidate John Reimann
Reimann is a socialist who believes lasting change can only be achieved if it’s supported by grassroots movement-building.
Oakland mayor’s race: an interview with candidate Allyssa Victory
The civil rights attorney said she will make sure Oakland builds more affordable housing, repairs busted roads, and invests in violence prevention.
Oakland mayor’s race: an interview with candidate Treva Reid
The District 7 councilmember wants to build stronger partnerships with county, state, and federal governments and with private industry to tackle Oakland’s biggest problems.
Oakland mayor’s race: an interview with candidate Sheng Thao
The District 4 councilmember said she understands the budget better than any other candidate and will invest in affordable housing and violence prevention.
Oakland mayor’s race: an interview with candidate Ignacio De La Fuente
The former councilmember is coming out of political retirement to run because he feels Oakland’s officials are failing to keep residents and businesses safe.
Oakland mayor’s race: an interview with candidate Loren Taylor
Taylor, who is giving up his D6 Council seat to run for mayor, said he’ll continue the reimagining public safety process and establish a City Hall East.
Oakland mayor’s race: an interview with candidate Seneca Scott
The neighborhood organizer said he’ll restore rule of law in Oakland and make the city more economically resilient.
Oakland mayor’s race: an interview with candidate Greg Hodge
The nonprofit leader and former Oakland school board president said he’d improve the culture at City Hall and help The Town heal.
Election resources
Everything Oakland residents need to know about the 2022 election
How to register and vote, what’s on the ballot, voters’ rights, and other Nov. 8 election essentials.