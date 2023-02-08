Our Summer Camp Guide is back to help your family find the best and safest local camp for your children. Scroll through or use the filters below to find the camp best suited for your family! We invited summer camps across the East Bay to submit detailed, paid-for listings for the guide.

For additional questions or to reserve your spot in the guide, please fill out the submission form or contact Colleen Leary by phone at (925) 451-5425 or email at colleen@citysidejournalism.org.