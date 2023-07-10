We’re back with our annual local listing of private schools full of vital information to assist families’ education decisions. The East Bay School Guide will reach thousands of families who will use the list to select the best pre / elementary / middle / high school in the East Bay for their children.
JOIN THe EAST BAY SCHOOLS GUIDE
To reserve a place for your school in this guide, fill out our form. For questions, contact Colleen Leary by phone at (925) 451-5425 or email at colleen@citysidejournalism.org.
From September to December 2023, get the most out of Berkeleyside and The Oaklandside by choosing one of the limited-time-only packages below…
🌟 SCHOOLHOUSE SUPERSTAR
- Premium or Featured East Bay School Guide Listing
- Premium Rotational | 250k total impressions
- Newsletter Presence | Six full weeks (Mon-Sat)
20% Discount
🏆 CHALKBOARD CHAMPION
- Premium or Featured East Bay School Guide Listing
- One Sponsored Story
- One Dedicated Eblast | Sends to 30k+ Subscribers
- Video / Slideshow Billboard | Dynamic hi-impact unit | 60k total impressions
- Premium Rotational | 300k total impressions
- Newsletter Presence | One full week per month (Mon-Sat)
35% Discount
🍎 A+ ADVOCATE
- Premium or Featured East Bay School Guide Listing
- One Sponsored Story
- One Dedicated Eblast | Sends to 30k+ Subscribers
- Video / Slideshow Billboard | Dynamic hi-impact unit | 80k total impressions
- Bottom Adhesion Banner | Hi-impact placement | 80k total impressions
- Premium Rotational | 400k total impressions
- Newsletter Presence | One full week per month (Mon-Sat)
50% Discount
For questions, contact Colleen Leary by phone at (925) 451-5425 or email at colleen@citysidejournalism.org.