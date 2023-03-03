We’re looking for a stellar events leader at Cityside Journalism Initiative, an exciting nonprofit organization devoted to building community and strengthening democracy through local journalism.

Launched in 2020, Cityside is home to two widely read, award-winning local journalism platforms in the San Francisco Bay Area, Berkeleyside and Oaklandside, with plans to report in more communities in the near future.

One of the most exciting ways we build and connect with the communities we serve is through live events. Live events are powerful opportunities to create new conversations about the issues we report on. They help us reach and hear from people beyond our digital platforms. And they help us build and strengthen bonds with new and regular readers of our work.

We’re looking for a creative, thoughtful, and unflappable events professional who can lead in developing, producing, and marketing our current program of events—as well as help us launch new ones.

Our event line-up currently includes: Oaklandside Culture Makers, a quarterly series with some of The Town’s most fascinating culture makers; Oaklandside Live, an annual celebration of Oaklandside’s reporting; and Berkeleyside Idea Makers, quarterly live conversations with the people who are extending Berkeley’s tradition of pioneering thinking (a follow-on from Berkeleyside’s successful Uncharted Ideas Festival which ran for six years, from 2013 to 2018).

Working with our editors, reporters, audience engagement editor, you will help conceive, curate and shape the content of our events, and manage all aspects of their production and promotion. You will also collaborate with the Cityside sponsorship team to help identify and bring on board organizations that will partner with us and underwrite our events.

You’ll report to Cityside’s Editorial Director.

You’re an imaginative self-starter with an entrepreneurial streak, and you’re attracted to Cityside’s scrappy, nimble, punching-above-its-weight ethos.

What you’ll do

Be the lead on our editorial events, from soup to nuts.

Ensure the production of our events meets the high standards our audiences expect from Cityside.

Find and book venues and be the point person for them

Be the point person for speakers, performers, sponsors, and suppliers

Coordinate closely with editors, reporters and audience engagement editor

Work closely with our sponsorship team to ensure we have the sponsorship support needed for our events

Manage the budgets for all our events.

Devise the strategy for, and lead on the promotion and marketing of, all our events to ensure robust ticket sales and to build brand awareness.

Dream up new, creative ideas to improve upon and to expand our portfolio.

What you’ll need to succeed

Excellent team working skills.

Ability to work independently and successfully manage multiple projects with competing deadlines

Excellent attention to detail.

We’re especially interested in candidates who

Have demonstrated success in producing and marketing events with excellent editorial content

Have worked in, or have a passion for, journalism

Are personally grounded in communities represented in the Bay Area

Some great candidates may not check all the boxes above, and may have valuable skills not included here. If that’s you, please don’t hesitate to apply and tell us why you would thrive in this role. If you have questions in advance of applying for this position, we encourage you to reach out to Cityside Co-Founder and Editorial Director Tracey Taylor at tracey@citysidejournalism.org.

The salary range for this position is $110,000 to $120,000. You’ll have access to Cityside’s healthcare plan, four weeks of paid leave, and a 401(k) match. You’ll also have a $1,000 annual stipend to be put towards professional development.

We’re committed to building an inclusive organization that represents the people and communities we serve. We especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply for this position, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.

About Cityside

Learn more about our work and our funders at citysidejournalism.org.