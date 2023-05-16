To apply for this position, please use our application form.

We’re looking for an experienced, creative editor to run Nosh at Cityside Journalism Initiative, an exciting nonprofit organization devoted to building community and strengthening democracy through local journalism.

Launched in 2020, Cityside is home to two widely read, award-winning local journalism platforms in the San Francisco Bay Area: Berkeleyside and The Oaklandside, with plans to report in more communities in the near future.

Nosh, launched in 2012 and published on Berkeleyside and The Oaklandside, blends news, feature stories, and guides on the vibrant food and drink scene in Berkeley, Oakland and nearby East Bay communities. Its reporting helps readers discover new restaurants and rediscover spots that have been serving the community for decades. It tells the stories of the entrepreneurs, chefs and workers behind the eateries, bars, food trucks and corner stores we love so much, and reports on how the economics of the food business, and the decisions of policymakers, impact food workers and diners.

Nosh does not shy away from reporting about challenging issues in the food business, such as wage theft and sexual harassment. Nosh is also community minded: during the pandemic, Nosh helped its readers support workers and restaurant owners struggling because of the shutdown.

Nosh goes beyond the shiny and the new to deliver inclusive, equitable reporting at the neighborhood level that uses food as a window into distinct immigrant experiences and highlights wider societal issues. Its reporting not only keeps readers informed and inspired; it connects them to their communities and helps them enjoy the cities in which they live.

What you’ll do

Lead and orchestrate food coverage for Nosh and publish stories across Berkeleyside and The Oaklandside.

Stay on top of the latest happenings and trends in the East Bay food scene through close monitoring of the space, maintaining a roster of plugged-in contributors, and cultivating sources within the industry.

Manage, nurture, and sometimes mentor, a roster of freelance writers and photographers whose work forms the backbone of Nosh coverage.

Work closely with the editors and news teams at Berkeleyside and The Oaklandside to ensure both platforms are publishing stories that align with their mission and resonate with their readers

Advise and guide staff reporters working on food-related coverage.

Write, with flair and accuracy, about the latest news in the local food scene.

Ensure that Nosh coverage reflects the diversity of the communities we serve.

Supervise the Nosh story budget, planning for and mapping out future coverage.

Write and edit the Nosh newsletter

Prepare stories for publication using Wordpress

Working with Cityside’s audience engagement editor, be responsible for growing and diversifying the Nosh audience and audience engagement, across the Nosh platforms, including the web, email and social media.

What you’ll need to succeed

4+ years of experience of editing and writing about food, preferably in the Bay Area

Demonstrable editing and writing chops

A passion for food and the food business and an understanding of how food underpins community

A vision of how to best serve our audiences that aligns with our mission to build community through trustworthy, civic-minded local journalism

A creative and open-minded approach to how Nosh can fulfill its mission and reach a wide range of audiences.

An ability to do regular on-the-ground reporting and scouting on the East Bay food scene

Some great candidates may not check all the boxes above, and may have valuable skills not included here. If that’s you, please don’t hesitate to apply and tell us why you would thrive in this role. If you have questions in advance of applying for this position, we encourage you to reach out to Cityside Editorial Director Tracey Taylor at tracey@citysidejournalism.org.

How we’ll support you

You’ll report to Cityside’s Editorial Director. The salary range for this position is $90,000 to $103,000. We’re a hybrid workplace and our preference is for the Nosh Editor to be based in the East Bay. You’ll have access to Cityside’s healthcare plan, which includes vision and dental, four weeks of paid leave, and a 401(k) match. You’ll also have a $1,000 annual stipend towards professional development.

We’re committed to building an inclusive organization that represents the people and communities we serve. That’s key to ensuring our work is as valuable and impactful as possible. We especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply for this position, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.

About Cityside

Learn more about our work and our funders at citysidejournalism.org.

To apply for this position, please use our application form.