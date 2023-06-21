Leila M. recently moved into her own one-bedroom apartment in Walnut Creek, with access to a pool and a gym. But it was a long, and often difficult, path to her new place, and along the way she experienced quite a few of the types of affordable housing that Alameda County has to offer.

Leila moved to Oakland with her family five years ago from Ventura County. She found it challenging to coexist happily with her parents and siblings. “Living in nuclear families, or traditional housing, is not always beneficial for our mental health,” said Leila, who also found the affordable housing application process frustrating. As a person of Middle Eastern descent, she didn’t feel represented by the racial categories offered on the paperwork, and she found the eligibility requirements limiting.

When she ended up in a hospital with mental health challenges, she pleaded with staff there to help her find a supportive living environment. That’s how she ended up at several transitional housing sites, including Amber House in Oakland and Woodroe Place in Hayward, which are considered crisis treatment programs, and the Henry Robinson in Oakland.

A social worker soon offered Leila a spot in a single-family house in East Oakland. There, she had three housemates she hadn’t met before. They were all part of a Bay Area Community Services program called Project Reclamation, where low-income residents get private rooms in a shared house. This allows them to live independently while accessing social services.

Leila paid a small amount of the rent, and the rest was covered. There, she finally got a taste of a living environment that worked for her. Still, it was an adjustment to be responsible for her belongings and share a bathroom with others.

While living there, Leila got good news: she would receive an emergency housing voucher for a private apartment. It felt like a “miracle of miracles,” she said, but it was challenging to find a landlord who’d accept her voucher. Often apartment listings were misleading and she’d get denied. Ultimately she went through a process called porting out, using the Oakland voucher to get a great place in Contra Costa County.

Her advice to voucher-holders seeking housing: contact landlords and agencies often. “Make sure you write in bold letters: ‘time sensitive.’ If you call, follow up with an email,” she said.