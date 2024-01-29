The Oaklandside is launching a new series highlighting commercial corridors across the Town. We’re kicking off with the strip of businesses along Park Boulevard in the Glenview district. Have ideas for this series? Please email roselyn@oaklandside.org.

In the 42 years that Berkeley resident Debbie Long has owned Glenview Key & Lock on Park Boulevard, one of her most treasured memories occurred in 1996 when Starbucks tried to open a location across the street from her business. The community “raised unholy hell” in response, she said.

“There was no way we were going to let a chain restaurant in that place,” Long added.

Debbie Long’s Glenview Key & Lock is the longest-running business on the Park Boulevard commercial strip. Credit: Amir Aziz

According to an Oakland Tribune article from Jan. 19, 1996, at least 225 Glenview residents signed and presented a petition to the city’s Planning Commission, arguing that a Starbucks on Park Boulevard “would threaten the established neighborhood coffee shop, worsen an already chaotic traffic situation, bring litter, and ultimately damage the character of the quaint neighborhood.”

Some Glenview residents wrote angry letters to Starbucks, suggesting other neighborhoods in Oakland where it might find a warm welcome.

“People were … like, ‘They need you on Lakeshore. We don’t want you, and we’re not going to use you, so better not come here,’” Long said. “And [Starbucks] finally gave up and stopped.”

Had the java giant opened at 4214 Park Blvd., where the Italian restaurant Marzano is currently located, it might have driven out Ultimate Grounds. This family-owned coffeehouse, a casual early morning hangout spot long considered a staple in the neighborhood, opened in the 1980s, Long said.

“Democracy still exists in America,” Christina Campbell, then-owner of Ultimate Grounds, told the Oakland Tribune. “We were the pioneers on Park Boulevard in coffee.”

Anna Meng took over Ultimate Grounds in 2012 and co-manages the coffee shop with her husband. She said almost everyone in her Cambodian-American family works there, including her siblings, cousins, nephews, and some close friends. She noted that their coffee beans are sourced locally, distinguishing it from some big-name cafes.

“We are so happy to work here. It’s such a good area,” said Meng, adding that the Glenview community makes her commute from San Leandro feel worth it.

The Oaklandside reached out to every business owner on the corridor, spoke with Glenview residents, and combed through newspaper clippings, archived newsletters, maps, and photos from the Oakland History Center to learn more about the commercial block’s extensive history—and what to look out for on Park Boulevard this year.

A bustling business corridor with a small-town feel

View of the Park Boulevard corridor from the inside of Ultimate Grounds on Jan. 17, 2024. Credit: Amir Aziz

Glenview residents’ unwavering commitment to keeping Park Boulevard’s small businesses alive is part of what makes the area so special, Long said. After a spate of break-ins along the corridor last year, restaurant owners said dozens of Glenview neighbors stopped by to check in on them and offer support. Some merchants said they regularly communicate with fellow business owners when they hear about car thefts and other crimes on or near Park Boulevard.

“You’re fighting these towering issues of crime and inflation, which is really hard,” said Tipu Barber, who owns the burger joint Park Burger with his wife, Tic.

The COVID-19 pandemic also hit the corridor’s small businesses and restaurants hard. Barber said the abrupt shift from indoor dining to takeout continues to have ripple effects on Park Burger today.

“Coming out of COVID, we just saw this massive shift in people not wanting to dine out, and for some of the restaurants that depend on people wanting to come in, it’s really affected them,” he said.

Despite these challenges, Park Boulevard remains a fixture in the Glenview district. The commercial corridor spans one block about two miles east of Lake Merritt and boasts 22 locally-owned businesses, including a grocery store, Italian eateries, a clothing boutique, nail salons, and a post office.

The north side runs from The Cutting Place salon to Paulista Brazilian Kitchen and Taproom, and the south side encompasses Postal Plus to Blackberry Bistro on Wellington Street.

“It’s an old and established neighborhood in Oakland and a sort of a corridor between the flats and Montclair and Piedmont, so it’s a nicely nestled community,” said Barber.

Tipu Barber, owner of Park Burger, likens his restaurant to the Peach Pit in “Beverly Hills, 90210.” Credit: Amir Aziz

“You can walk down to the corridor and, you know, grab your coffee in the morning, get your pizza in the afternoon, get ice cream,” said Manna Tekie, the owner and general manager of Italian restaurant Marzano. “There’s something for everybody in Glenview in that one block.”

But the area’s biggest selling point is how family-oriented it is, Barber added. With Glenview Elementary School and Edna Brewer Middle School within walking distance from the commercial strip, many families and children living in the surrounding Trestle Glen, Crocker Highlands, and Dimond neighborhoods frequently patronize shops and restaurants like Barber’s.

“We donate heavily to Edna Brewer and Glenview. We host events for them. We do all sorts of community-building events,” said Barber. “If you watched the show ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ in the ’90s, all the kids would go to the ‘Peach Pit,’ a burger place to hang out. That’s the community spirit we’re trying to foster here.”

Front facade of Glenview Key & Lock, a locksmith shop in Oakland, Calif. on Jan. 17, 2024. Credit: Amir Aziz

Thus, many businesses on Park Boulevard have flourished for decades. Before Glenview Key & Lock earned the title as the corridor’s longest-running business, Dina’s Coiffures, a beauty salon, served the neighborhood for 51 years before shutting down permanently in 2022, according to the East Bay Times. (Its owner, Dina Bearden, still operates Glenview Laundromat two doors down from Long’s space.)

Other anchor businesses include Savemore Market, which has been on Park Boulevard for 25 years, and Cheshire Cat Clinic, which opened in the 1970s.

“There’s not a lot of turnover—even some of the newer restaurants have been there for a long time,” Long said. “It’s not like one of those places that people come and then they, you know, are there for a year and a half.”

Development on Park Boulevard takes off in the ’20s

Glenview business district at Park Boulevard and Wellington Street in Oakland, California, circa 1985. Photographer Debra Jensen. Courtesy: Oakland History Center, Oakland Public Library

Throughout the 1920s, word spread about the potential for Oakland’s Park Boulevard to transform into a residential and commercial hotspot, attracting prospective residents and investors.

Local newspapers and real estate developers touted the street as a “big traffic link” connecting the hills to downtown and Lake Merritt that was “destined to be one of the main thoroughfares of the Eastbay [sic] district” rivaling Broadway and Grand Avenue, as reported in the Oakland Tribune on April 19, 1925.

“The Park Boulevard district has long been a favorite apartment house district … It is going to be Oakland’s great north and south artery, and it cannot be paralleled,” the Tribune article read. It goes on to say:

Homes are being built here because this relatively small area is one of the most delightful places in all the world in which to live. From these subdivisions a home can face the Golden Gate with the panorama of cities, sea and mountain like a vast painted picture spread before it. Visitors to Oakland invariably exclaim that the view from these hills is alone worth a trip across the continent. Consider, then, the privilege of having it virtually in one’s front yard to enjoy always.

Promising advertisements like these propelled hordes of people to build and purchase homes on Park Boulevard.

In 1927, Glenview Elementary School opened its doors, attracting more families to the neighborhood. A Sanborn map from 1933 shows that Park Boulevard between Hampel and Wellington streets was primarily residential. (Sanborn maps were used for fire insurance purposes and meticulously mapped out homes, stores, and other establishments in the 19th and 20th centuries in some 12,000 cities and towns in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.)

A print of a 1968 map of Oakland inside of Park Burger on Jan. 25, 2024. Credit: Amir Aziz

The Glenview district rose to prominence in the mid-1920s when community members in the Park Boulevard vicinity began lobbying for their own library branch. Their efforts were remarkable at the time since many city-owned libraries—including five Oakland libraries—typically relied on wealthy philanthropists like the Carnegie Foundation to exist.

The Glenview Elementary School’s PTA, Glenview Woman’s Club, churches, and other neighborhood groups “mounted a spirited campaign involving hundreds of citizens to convince the city council to allocate funds for a library” over seven years, according to a 1996 article in The Montclarion. Oakland City Council eventually conceded, approving an ordinance that authorized the library branch in 1933 and appropriating roughly $13,000 for its construction.

The Glenview Library opened in 1935 but shuttered less than 50 years later due to California’s Proposition 13 of 1978, which capped property taxes at 1%, cutting back the primary source of funding for many public libraries in the state. (Today, Functional Patterns Oakland, a fitness center, operates out of the Glenview Library’s former location.)

To this day, many business owners on Park Boulevard say the community remains socially engaged. For example, the Glenview neighborhood has an email listserv called Glenfriends, comprising nearly 900 members. A stream of new posts every day connects neighbors over anything such as adoptable puppies, recommendations for local tailors and seamstresses, and free homegrown persimmons ready for neighbors to pick up.

Frequent visitors of this stretch of Park Boulevard—including District 4 Councilmember Janani Ramachandran, whose jurisdiction includes Glenview—are often on a first-name basis with the owners of businesses and restaurants there.

“I’m always hosting events at Ultimate Grounds, I have my office hours at Paulista, I get my nails done at Femi Macus, I get my favorite ice cream from Savemore, and I get my favorite pasta dish from Bellanico,” Ramachandran said. “I have a very strong personal connection to this corridor and really adore this neighborhood.”

Savemore Market has been open on Park Boulevard for 25 years. Credit: Amir Aziz

“The customers are like family,” said Meng, manager at Ultimate Grounds. “We talk, and they share everything with me. The people here are so sweet.”

Another unique characteristic of the businesses on Park Boulevard is the fusion of Tudor- and Mediterranean-inspired architectural styles, marked by terracotta tiled roofs, front-facing gables, and white stucco walls. This can be attributed to the construction firm Newsom and Newsom, which has designed more than 650 buildings across California since the mid-19th century, according to The Montclarion.

Idil Posey, owner of the upscale clothing store IDIL VICE, said one of the reasons she decided to open her business on Park Boulevard in 2022 was the corridor’s charming aesthetics.

“I was inspired by the buildings because they look like houses from my hometown in Switzerland,” she said.

What’s next for Glenview’s empty storefronts?

Glenview Taquería is slated to open in the next few weeks. Credit: Amir Aziz

In June 2020, a three-alarm fire severely damaged the two-story building that contained Thai restaurant Banana Blossom, Cheshire Cat Clinic, The Dollar Shop & Beyond, Kumon, The Park Boulevard Yoga Center, and Baker’s Martial Arts Cultural Center, the East Bay Times reported.

Since then, some of those businesses have relocated indefinitely, such as the cat clinic, whose temporary location is on Broadway near Oakland Technical High School. The Dollar Shop and Beyond, Baker’s Martial Arts Cultural Center, and Banana Blossom shut down permanently.

However, three businesses—Cheshire Cat Clinic, Kumon, and The Park Boulevard Yoga Center—plan to return to their original Park Boulevard spaces within the next few weeks, pending the city’s final approval of the building. That leaves one vacancy upstairs and two vacancies downstairs, according to Friedkin Property Group, the owner of the building.

Nama Atid, a veterinarian and the owner of Cheshire Cat Clinic, told The Oaklandside that he is eagerly waiting to move back to Park Boulevard.

“Our clients have been incredibly loyal, but we cannot wait to be back,” Atid said. “The clinic has been part of the Glenview neighborhood since 1973 and is truly part of this wonderful local community.”

A new restaurant is also coming to Park Boulevard. Sandwiched between Glenview Laundromat and Sushi Park, Glenview Taquería will take the place of Pastino’s Pasta & Pizza, whose owner retired in 2022 and sold the property to Omar Korin, who owns nearby Savemore Market, according to the East Bay Times. The Mexican restaurant is slated to open later this month or early February, but an official opening date has yet to be announced, according to residents familiar with the matter.

The owners of several Glenview businesses along Park—including Postal Plus and Savemore Market—declined requests for interviews with The Oaklandside for this story.