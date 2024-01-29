If you stand at Sausal Creek’s headwaters high in the Oakland hills, behind you is a grove of rare pallid manzanitas, shrubs with smooth mahogany trunks, evergreen leaves, and little bell-shaped flowers. Before you is the shimmering expanse of the city of Oakland. The creek fades from view as you follow its course downhill, from Joaquin Miller Park through Dimond Park and into Fruitvale. Native and some non-native plants crowd the stream’s banks but the foliage gives way to an urban landscape where the creek dips below the earth between channels of concrete, flowing subterranean until it meets the Bay near Alameda. In total, Sausal Creek stretches across roughly three miles of Oakland’s parklands, leafy hills neighborhoods, and dense urban zones.

“Sausal Creek is somewhat amazing in that it all occurs within the city of Oakland,” said Peter Van Der Naillan, a retired environmental lawyer who has been a volunteer with Friends of Sausal Creek for several years. “Oakland is diverse in a lot of ways but one of the ways is the different geographic aspects of it and to think that this stream generates all the way up in the park area at Skyline Drive and then goes down all the way through Oakland and then enters into the estuary is really something.”

Van Der Naillan is one of many Oaklanders who have dedicated their time and energy to stewarding the Sausal Creek Watershed. Friends of Sausal Creek, a non-profit organization focused on the health of the watershed, has been operating for nearly 30 years. While the organization has a handful of dedicated staff, they are mainly supported by a host of passionate volunteers.

The Sausal Creek watershed has undergone immense change over the last couple of hundred years—both ecologically and culturally. Urbanization, pollution, and erosion have irreparably changed the once free-flowing creek. Over the years, native plants and animals have been threatened—their habitats destroyed and fragmented— and the water that creates the creek has been polluted and altered in its flows.

Groups such as Friends of Sausal Creek, along with the city, are focusing their efforts on restoring the creek’s health. But the road to restoration is long. It takes years of research and hard work to understand what the creek is, what it once was, and what it could be again.

Native fish, vital resources, and swift changes

Sausal Creek was first used as a resource by the Ohlone people—the original indigenous inhabitants of much of the East Bay. The Huchuin Ohlone lived nearest to the creek and their established practices of cultivating native plants, safeguarding riparian habitats, and implementing natural fire patterns allowed them to use the creek as a resource without causing serious harm to the ecosystem.

This harmony between the natural environment and people was disrupted when the Spanish colonized the Bay Area in the late 1700s. It is thought that Sausal Creek gets its name from the Spanish word for willow grove, “sausal,” as the mouth of the creek was once surrounded by willow thickets.

The Spanish used the lands around Sausal Creek for cattle grazing. Overgrazing caused a decline in native plant species, and as cows grazed, they overpacked the soil with their hooves, which stunted its ability to properly absorb water. As a result, rains flooded the creek and began ripping away the banks. Sediment interfered with the life cycles of fish, amphibians, insect larvae, and other aquatic life.

The Spanish also prohibited the fire practices that the Ohlone had used for possibly thousands of years to shape the environment. This had long-term consequences on the area’s habitat.

“When the Ohlone were taken off the land—in the sense of managing the land—there were no more sort of natural fires that would keep open spaces clear of that heavy vegetation,” said Robert Liedy, an ecologist for Friends of Sausal Creek. “They burned frequent low-intensity fires that kept the vegetation open. With the arrival of the Europeans, the hills became overrun with vegetation.”

California’s genocidal policies toward indigenous people displaced the Oholone and nearly destroyed their culture. Despite these atrocities, native communities survived and persisted, carrying with them some of their traditions and knowledge, but they no longer could tend the land.

The Spanish were followed by more settlers from Mexico and finally the United States. Settlers logged the hills, established sawmills, and fruit orchards, and expanded ranching and other other intensive uses of the land. Sausal Creek runs right through Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood, which received its name from the previous town of Fruit Vale, which existed before the city of Oakland was established. This area was full of fruit groves by the late 1800s and as people flocked to the growing town, the stream’s water was not only used for orchards but also to supply the growing population’s various needs, including everything from washing clothes to drinking.

However, erosion was already causing regular flooding in the entire watershed. As more people arrived, houses and other buildings were built on top of marshlands, leading to further loss of habitat.

The creek, which once was seen as a key resource, began to be viewed as more of an inconvenience. In the early 20th Century, Sausal Creek was channelized and culverted underground. City leaders justified this as progress to prevent flooding and to protect properties. While it might seem harmless, forcing the creek through man-made tunnels, and channelization, meaning redirecting the creek from its natural path into a narrower and often straight channel, can have a variety of harmful effects.

One of Sausal’s greatest treasures is the resident rainbow trout. Previously, the creek supported both resident rainbow trout which spend their lives entirely in freshwater, and anadromous rainbow trout that are born and reared in the creek before they travel to the ocean where they feed and grow into steelhead, returning periodically to the creek to spawn. Culverts, channels, and other structures have blocked the ability of steelhead to travel to and from the ocean. And Sausal’s once healthy trout population is now much smaller and at higher risk because of erosion and culverting of huge parts of the stream flow.

A resident rainbow trout from Sausal Creek. Credit: Courtesy of Friends of Sausal Creek.

Ironically, culverts and channelization have also contributed to erosion and flooding. This occurs when the creek’s flow is forced in a certain direction, resulting in increased water levels in some parts of the creek that can’t handle the higher water levels. Additionally, the concrete channels separate native plant life from the creekbed, which destabilizes the soil and banks.

Bringing Sausal Creek into the light

Around 40 years ago, Oakland residents started to increasingly raise concerns over the health of Sausal Creek. Friends of Sausal Creek was established in 1996 by a group of dedicated neighbors. Their goal was to help raise awareness of the creek’s condition and promote stewardship and restoration.

Over the years, the group has worked to bring native plants back to the watershed, “daylight” sections of the creek where possible, and track wildlife like the resident rainbow trout.

Daylighting is the process of removing concrete and culverts and letting the stream flow as it would have naturally on the earth with exposure to the sun.

Today, just over one mile of Sausal Creek’s roughly three-mile route from the hills to the Bay is through a “natural” landscape. The other nearly two miles, mostly in Fruitvale, is through concrete channels and in underground culverts.

Only 1.3 miles of Sausal Creek flows naturally above ground. Credit: Courtesy of Friends of Sausal Creek.



Each section of Sausal Creek faces its own unique set of challenges and needs. The grove of pallid manzanita trees at Sausal’s headwaters are only able to grow in a small area in the hills. This native plant, only found in the hills of Alameda and Contra Costa counties, is a key species to those dedicated to the Sausal Creek watershed because it’s protected under the federal and state Endangered Species Acts.

“They are the only listed plants in the watershed, so they are extremely sensitive though we do not propagate them,” said Van Der Naillan.

Van Der Naillan is a member of the pallid manzanita stewardship group within Friends of Sausal Creek. He said that these manzanitas are one of the things that make the watershed special to him.

Friends of Sausal Creek propagates many of the native plant species found in the watershed. The organization maintains a native plant nursery in Joaquin Miller Park that is focused on growing plants used in restoration projects along the creek.

Last year, they faced a devastating blow when vandals trashed the nursery, destroying vital seedlings in the process. While the vandalism was a setback, the nursery has since recovered most of its seedlings and the group is on track to plant in restoration projects as they would have regularly.

Friends of Sausal Creek focuses their native planting efforts on the daylighted sections of the creek, many located in the upper watershed. Several years ago, in collaboration with the city of Oakland, Friends of Sausal Creek was able to complete a daylighting project in a section of the creek located in Dimond Park. This restoration effort improved the habitat significantly.

Scientists like Liedy as well as other volunteers, have been tracking the water quality along the creek for the last 15 years. The group takes monthly samples and sends them off to be analyzed. “Actually for an urban stream, for most of the year, for most of the time, the water quality is pretty good,” said Liedy.

In the past, broken sewer lines from homes caused contamination in the stream. While this is no longer an issue, Liedy said pollution that runs off the streets and into the creek can be a problem. Friends of Sausal Creek has recently focused on a variety of educational events and clean-up activities.

While the group has had success with prior daylighting projects, the areas of the creek below I-580 would be more difficult to free from culverts and channels.

“There are very few opportunities to daylight because you know, people’s homes are right up on the edge of the creek,” said Liedy.

Mariah Schepers, an Oakland resident living by William D. Wood Park, just below I-580, is one of the Oakland residents living in a home that is right against the edge of the creek. She became connected with Friends of Sausal Creek when they started doing park cleanups in her area.

“It was just too pleasant to learn that there are people like Friends of Sausal Creek that are just proactively working on projects like this at Wood Park and involving the neighborhood,” said Schepers. She sees her neighborhood park as an invaluable source of nature in a primarily urban setting. She has only been living in the area a year but has already seen how erosion and channelization have caused problems around this section of the creek.

Erosion and soil instability has been a concern in Sausal Creek for over a century. Now with houses, businesses, and communities placed right on top of the watershed, and increased instability due to various weather conditions, communities are having to deal with the consequences of years of creekbed degradation firsthand. The city of Oakland as well as Friends of Sausal Creek have launched various projects throughout the years to address these issues, however, for homeowners it can be a devastatingly slow process.

“We’ve talked to structural engineers and whatnot, while I don’t feel like I have to pack up my stuff and leave tomorrow, I just think that it’s something that we have to be realistic and vigilant about,” said Schepers.

Because the area is geologically unstable, the section of the creek that runs by Schepers’ home will most likely not see the light of day any time soon. However, Friends of Sausal Creek is working with community members in the area to still make the park a place where they can connect with the environment and improve the surrounding habitat.

“It’s nice to know that okay now we have people that have expertise and knowledge about [this],” said Schepers, referring to the assistance that Friends of Sausal Creek is providing.

Volunteers have been working with community organizations like Friends of Sausal Creek to restore the watershed over the years. Here a group looks for rainbow trout in a pool. Credit: Courtesy of Friends of Sausal Creek

For Lisa Giordano, the executive director of Friends of Sausal Creek, connecting Oakland communities to the creek is a big part of her group’s mission. Giordano came into the role last year with a focus on helping build the connection between people and water.

“I’m actually very interested in the spiritual component and the mental health benefits of accessibility to and relationship with water,” said Giordano.

Giordano said that while Friends of Sasual Creeek’s goal is to daylight as much as they can as well as restore the riparian habitat around the creek, it is also to change public perception of the importance of watershed health.

After 200 years of erosion, pollution, and channelization, Sausal Creek is slowly regaining some of its health. And while it may never look the same as it once did, Giordano hopes that the Oakland community can recognize the importance of the creek and protect it as a vital part of the city.

“My vision is somewhat cultural—to change our understanding and the way that we perceive water and our relationship to water,” said Giordano. “Recognizing it as a vital life force and recognizing its value intrinsically, and then having that inspire us to care for it properly. And for us to expand our definition of home to beyond just our house or our immediate surroundings to include our local natural resources.”