It is a packed Monday night at In Lak’ech Dance Academy in West Oakland. Inside the orange room, rows of students, primarily queer and trans, listen and observe as dance instructor Jahaira Fajardo goes over last week’s lesson, “5, 6, and we go with the 1, and 3, and 4.”

Wives Jahaira Fajardo and Angélica Medina co-founded In Lak’ech Dance Academy in the summer of 2017. It is the first queer salsa and bachata dance academy in the United States, with more opening up in other parts of the country. The goal is to make Latinx dancing, both socially and competitively, a more inclusive space for the LGBTQI community.

“You have to come to class knowing what we taught last week,” Fajardo told the class. “Otherwise, it takes time away from teaching new choreography.”

Fajardo and Medina met in 2014 on the dance floor at a bar in San Francisco, and it was love at first sight for both of them. Fajardo wasn’t a professional dancer, but given her Dominican roots and New York upbringing, dancing was always a part of her. Medina had trained with different dance companies throughout the Bay. Both have previously done social work, and Fajardo has been teaching Afro-Latin dance history since the academy opened its doors in 2017.

Angélica Medina and Jahaira Fajardo are the owners of In Lak´ech Dance Academy. Credit: Amir Aziz

A year later, the duo competed in the World Latin Dance Cup at the amateur level of the same-gender female division. In 2018, they competed once more, this time as pros, winning first place both times—a first for a female leader. Medina says that around the world, there is still a lack of representation for queer women of color.

In traditional dance competitions, the male is the “lead,” while the female is the “follow.” The “lead” guides the “follow” through the choreography and, depending on the skill level, through turns, flips, and other more elaborate moves.

At In Lak’ech, dancers are free to choose to be a “follow” or “lead” regardless of gender.

In lak’ ech, Hala ken, in the Mayan language, means “I am you, as you are me” or “I am another you, as you are another me.”

“This message resonated because part of my purpose is to be able to connect with other humans and feel reflected and validated,” Medina said. “And, it is passing this message to other queer folks. This is a space we don’t always get to have outside of the studio.”

During their time as professional dancers, they saw the need to break away from the typical hetero-dancing spaces to allow queer folks to feel free to be who they are on the dance floor.

In the summer of 2017, they did a casting call, and 68 people showed up. “That’s when we knew this was something special,” Fajardo said. By 2019, the dance academy had eight teams and more than 80 students.

Monday’s dancing cohort is part of the dance academy’s performance team. It is made up of former students who completed a training series and can now compete in professional dancing competitions.

One of the academy’s dancers, Luis Gutierrez-Mock, went on to compete at the World Latin Dance Cup. He made history as the first trans dancer to win first place.

The duo estimates that the academy has roughly 75% queer and trans dancers and 25% straight women. Fajardo says that Latin dancing has become sexualized, and straight women look for places where they can feel safe and comfortable with a stranger as a dance partner, considering how hands-on this style of dancing is.

The academy offers a beginner dancer series split into two levels, a 12- and 8-week series, respectively. Following the completion of the beginner series, the dancers join the performance team and continue training, learning two choreographies a year. Community members who are not quite ready to learn to be professional dancers can join weekly or private lessons.

“You’re part of a community. We dance together and it becomes like another family,” Fajardo said.

Angélica Medina and Jahaira Fajardo lead the Monday night dance class at In Lak´ech Dance Academy in Oakland on Jan. 22, 2024. Credit: Azucena Rasilla

The duo hopes that they’ll have dancers who want to enter a competition by next year. “We already have our eyes on a few of our dancers. We’re happy to create a choreography for them and train them,” Fajardo said. “Visibility is so important, and we don’t see it enough in the competition world.”

In addition to the dance academy, the duo also founded the Queer Afro Latin Dance Festival in 2018. The three-day festival takes place in San Jose every year on the second weekend in June.

When Fajardo and Medina first came on the queer dancing scene, they only knew of two other female dancing leads. Now, Fajardo says, it is more common. Other queer dancing companies are helping break the norms. Social dancing at clubs, on the other hand, varies by region, but they hope that setting changes, too.

Earlier this month, Fajardo and Medina were offered the residential and commercial space where the studio is located. They had been renting the studio per hour, and next month, they will lease both spaces. They are fundraising for $15,000 to help remodel the space.

Angélica Medina and Jahaira Fajardo lead the Monday night dance class at In Lak´ech Dance Academy in Oakland on Jan. 22, 2024. Credit: Amir Aziz

The constant news about crime in Oakland isn’t deterring the duo from their mission to bring inclusivity to the dancing world in the Bay Area and beyond.

“It is an interesting layered dynamic that we’re living in Oakland right now. I hear all the ‘crime is up, and it’s so dangerous,’ but I don’t feel like it is scaring people away,” Fajardo said. “Oakland continues to get gentrified. You see it in West Oakland where there’s a high-rise being built, and you turn the corner, and there’s someone living in an RV.”