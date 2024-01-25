Mmm … cardamom. As Nosh mentioned last week, new chai-focused cafe Elaichi (another word for cardamom, as the spice is often used to flavor chai) has opened near UC Berkeley’s main campus, and picked the perfect weather (cold, rainy) for its debut. The new cafe crafts steaming cups of karak and oat chai, as well as coffee drinks and baked treats such as cardamom buns. Elaichi Co., 2161 Allston Way., Suite C. (at Oxford Street), Berkeley

As promised, Rasa Caffe’s move from Berkeley to Oakland is complete, and it is now softly open at the base of the Tribune Tower. After 10 years running his cafe in Berkeley, owner and Oakland native Rasa Mott decided to move his business back home. Rasa Caffe, 411 13th St. (at Franklin Street), Oakland

The food pics alone do much of the talking on newcomer Shawarma Time M&S’s website, showing off the eatery’s appealing array of shawarma and falafel wraps, plates and Mediterranean salads, dips and sides on offer in the Maxwell Park neighborhood of Oakland. Area residents are delighted Shawarma Time has reanimated the former Pinches Tacos space. The “M” and “S” in the name stand for Manea Al Huri and Saleh Binahmed, the eatery’s owners. Shawarma Time M&S, 3100 High St. (at Virginia Avenue), Oakland

Woman-owned Sweet Bites has opened at the base of the Elegance assisted living facility in Berkeley, featuring decadent cakes, desserts, coffee drinks, brunch dishes and other cafe-style treats. Customizable full-sized cakes are also available. Sweet Bites Bakery & Brunch, 2100 San Pablo Ave. (at Addison Street), Berkeley

After a quick remodel on Solano Ave., Bangkok Jam has reopened with a new look and a new name. The remodel of the 14-year-old, woman-owned eatery includes a fresh mural, updated light fixtures, and some menu tweaks, though Bangkok Jam fans might find their favorites remain. We look forward to reports and thank the Solano Avenue Association for the opening alert. Tha Siam Thai Bistro, 1892 Solano Ave. (near The Alameda), Berkeley

Alameda has a new dessert shop for cookies, pies, quickbreads, party platters and other Treats by Mrs. T. The pandemic-born cottage business from Alameda native Sarah Tilson and her husband Justin Tilson now has its own brick-and-mortar location. Think brown-butter Rice Krispies treats with caramelized marshmallows and sea salt, snickerdoodles, rich brownies and seasonal shortbreads. As a bonus, and casting an eye toward certain upcoming dates, Nosh would like to add that Treats by Mrs. T shares space with floral artist Francesca Ricci’s floral boutique. Nosh wonders why this idea hasn’t caught on sooner. Treats by Mrs. T (and Francesca Ricci Floral Art), 1311 Park St. (at Encinal Avenue), Alameda