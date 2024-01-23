The National Weather Service predicts “mostly cloudy” weather starting this Friday, which means a slight break from the torrential rains we’ve been experiencing. For this week’s roundup, we have events through next Wednesday, Jan. 31.

If there’s something you’d like me to consider for this weekly list, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. And if you want to promote something on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form on our events page.

CreativeMornings with Langstyn Avery

Langstyn Avery is a member of the Black Rock Collective. Credit: courtesy Credit: courtesy

CreativeMornings is a monthly breakfast and conversation with an artist, maker, entrepreneur, or creative individual from the community. For January’s event, the lecture series speaker is Langstyn Avery, a member of the Black Rock Collective, a group of Black and brown rock climbers looking to build community in a historically white-dominated sport. Avery also founded Nēgus In Nature, a group that focuses on getting Black folks outdoors, climbing included. He’s also an event curator working with other artists in the Bay.

Friday, Jan. 26, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., free to attend, register online, WeWork, 1111 Broadway

Motown on Mondays at Hello Stranger

Motown on Mondays takes place at Hello Stranger in downtown Oakland. Credit: MOM Oakland Instagram

Motown on Mondays — led by DJs Malachi and TekNeek — comprises DJs, producers, and musicians who share a passion for soul music. Every Monday, the two lead DJs host this event at Hello Stranger, one of the bars on Broadway with nightly dance parties that stays open until 2 a.m.

Every Monday, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., free to attend, 1724 Broadway

Presentation on the Fazioli Piano

Paolo Fazioli. Credit: Piedmont Piano Company

The Piedmont Piano Company is hosting a conversation with Paolo Fazioli, the Italian designer of the Fazioli grand piano. Attendees will hear from Fazioli on the construction of the piano at the Fazioli Piano Factory in Sacile, located north of Venice. In addition to the conversation, there will be a short solo performance by classically-trained pianist and singer Frederick Hodges.

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 5 p.m., free to attend, register online, 1728 San Pablo Ave.

FDR’s Birthday at the USS Potomac

The Potomac Visitor Center has archival paperwork, photos, and other items that belonged to President FDR. Credit: Amir Aziz

In celebration of the 142nd birthday of the former President of the United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt, the Potomac Visitor Center in Jack London Square is inviting the community to an afternoon of activities to celebrate the only president to serve three terms. The event starts with a self-guided dockside tour of the USS Potomac—a 165-foot vessel docked in the harbor at Jack London Square that served as FDR’s presidential yacht until he died in 1945. Following the tour, there will be a discussion about FDR’s legacy led by Potomac docent Tom Lorentzen, host of the YouTube show “Interesting People.” The afternoon will conclude with Harvey Smith, President of the National New Deal Association, who will discuss the history and impact of FDR’s New Deal projects in the Bay Area.

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., free to attend, 540 Water St.

Coffee and conversations with councilmember Treva Reid

District 7 councilmember Treva Reid at the East Oakland Futures festival last year. Credit: Amir Aziz

District 7 councilmember Treva Reid is inviting her elderly constituents for an in-person conversation to discuss various issues affecting Oakland residents, including senior services and public safety. This event is the first “coffee and conversations” event of the year with the councilmember, and there are more to come. Interested residents need to RSVP via phone at 510-238-7573 or email kraheem@oaklandca.gov.

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., free to attend, RSVP required, East Oakland Senior Center, 9255 Edes Ave.