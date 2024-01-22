Rehearsal at the Kinetic Arts Center starts shortly after 6 p.m. on a Wednesday. Nineteen teenagers warm up on a roughly 30-by-70-foot foam floor, marked with blue tape every six feet. Some students practice balancing their teammates on their shoulders, while others stretch by themselves.

A woman with electric blue pants yells, “Spires!” Everyone quiets and gathers closer, awaiting further instruction. They get into formation and run through the choreography, which involves tumbles, cartwheels, and acrobatics.

Katherine Hutchinson, the artistic director at Kinetic Arts Center, speaks as Circus Spire members warm up for rehearsal on Jan. 17, 2024. Credit: Rowan Littell/Haphazard Imagination

After practicing the dance sequence for about 45 minutes, the students bring out neon pink and orange clubs, which look like jumbo bowling pins at first glance. Each person expertly juggles three clubs at a time, but it gets even more impressive: while juggling, they toss one club to a partner, juggle, and repeat.

It doesn’t stop there. Between the two juggling partners, another person, who’s doing a handstand, widens their legs to create a narrow gap for the jugglers to swap clubs. The students repeat this for about 10 minutes, and while they’re practicing, their coach, Katherine Hutchinson, provides feedback.

Circus Spire members practice juggling three clubs at a time while exchanging clubs with each other during rehearsal at Kinetic Arts Center on Jan. 17, 2024. Credit: Rowan Littell/Haphazard Imagination

The students, Hutchinson said, are rehearsing for a circus show. From March 1-24, the foam floor will be transformed into a stage, complete with a painted backdrop (courtesy of Oakland-based muralist Timothy B), stage lighting, and 22-foot-long aerial rigs. The production, titled “Beware!: A Monstrous Circus,” will be performed by Kinetic Arts Center’s Circus Spire, a pre-professional circus troupe for students ages 13 to 18.

“We’re able to take this learning environment that’s full of all these primary-colored mats and equipment and turn it into a theater that has raked seating, a stage, wings, and lighting,” said Hutchinson, attributing the versatile space to Kinetic Arts Center’s owners, Steven Tiffin and Victoria Angello, each of whom contribute their background in theatrics and stage production. (Their daughter, Sarah Tiffin, also helps as a clown coach.)

Tucked away in an unassuming warehouse building at the corner of 7th and Brush streets in West Oakland since 2008, the Kinetic Arts Center provides circus, fitness, and dance classes and workshops for all ages and experience levels. Anyone can drop in or register for ground classes—contortion, handstands, acrobatics, tumbling, and parkour—and aerial classes involving trapeze, rope, silks (also called tissue), and Lyra. Every summer, the center also holds multiple circus camp sessions for children as young as 6 years old.

Hutchinson, known among her students as Coach Kate, jots down notes during rehearsal at Kinetic Arts Center on Jan. 17, 2024. Credit: Rowan Littell/Haphazard Imagination

Known among her students as Coach Kate, Hutchinson has been the artistic director at Kinetic Arts Center since 2021. Born and raised in New Jersey, she was trained in classical ballet from a young age and attended Towson University in Maryland for dance. While in school, she discovered rock climbing and was introduced to BANDALOOP, an Oakland-based vertical dance company that uses rock climbing gear to repel off and dance on the sides of buildings.

“I fell in love with that, and I started coming to Oakland every summer to take workshops with them,” Hutchinson said.

In Hutchinson’s sophomore year of college, one of her professors started offering aerial dance classes on trapeze, silks, and Lyra—and her fascination with circus arts blossomed.

“Through dance, rock climbing, and aerial dance, I found circus,” she said. “I discovered how much I really enjoyed being in the air and using my expressive and movement skills from ballet and translating them into more acrobatic and athletic skills that circus requires.”

After graduating college, Hutchinson moved to Oakland in 2012, accelerating her training so she could become a coach at Kinetic Arts Center. “Joining the team at Kinetic Arts is kind of what made me feel like, oh, I’m a circus coach now. That’s my job title,” she said. “I was able to leave my job as a waitress and a yoga teacher and really specialize in teaching circus.”

In 2016, Hutchinson began choreographing for the center’s two youth groups: Circus Gilly, designed to provide training and performing experience to students ages 9 to 13, and Circus Spire. Hutchinson said both programs are audition-based, with Spire comprising 22 teenagers and Gilly comprising 17 students. Students transitioning from Gilly to Spire typically excel in at least one or two circus disciplines, such as juggling, acrobatics, contortion, aerials, clowning, and improvisation.

Members of Kinetic Arts Center’s Circus Spire, a pre-professional circus troupe for teens ages 13 to 18, balance their teammates on their shoulders during rehearsal on Jan. 17, 2024. Credit: Rowan Littell/Haphazard Imagination

Beyond physical fitness and circus disciplines, students develop confidence, tenacity, and mental toughness. Some of Hutchinson’s students have even conquered their fear of heights over time.

“It was a little bit intimidating when I first came here, but I feel like the more I did it, the better I felt and the less scary it became,” said Sam Carling, a 16-year-old who attends Alameda High School and has been training with Kinetic Arts Center for six years.

“I have a saying that I tell the kids all the time, which is, ‘Circus is hard. We can do hard things,’” Hutchinson said. “You have to overcome a lot of instincts that are meant to protect you. But as you get stronger and more comfortable with the space, you’re able to get past those boundaries.”

In addition to on-stage experience, many students at Kinetic Arts Center develop leadership skills and eventually become coaches for younger students. Some students, Hutchinson said, have even moved on to perform with professional circus troupes. On the weekend of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, seven of Hutchinson’s students flew out to Vermont to audition for Circus Smirkus, the country’s only tented youth circus group that tours across the New England region for 10 weeks of the summer. All seven students got in, according to Hutchinson, adding that all six students who auditioned for the same troupe last year were also admitted.

Both Circus Gilly and Circus Spire attract students from all over the Bay Area, including Alameda, Berkeley, Castro Valley, and Vallejo. Circus Spire represents a diverse mix of Bay Area public and private high schools, such as Bishop O’Dowd, Maybeck, Lick-Wilmerding, El Cerrito, Head-Royce, and Piedmont High School. On the other hand, Circus Gilly consists of students from Oakland School for the Arts, Tilden Preparatory School, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, Otis Elementary School, and more.

Quinn Burch, a 17-year-old student at Alameda High School, first became interested in the circus in the third grade when her friends encouraged her to attend a class. “I was doing once-a-week classes and I was like, this is cool because I really wasn’t a competitive kid. I just wanted to perform,” said Burch.

For several years, she trained at Trapeze Arts, an indoor circus training facility in West Oakland that operated from 2000 to 2022. After it permanently closed, Burch and seven other circus students transferred to the Kinetic Arts Center and joined the Circus Spire troupe. “It’s sad that it closed, but now we get to meet new people,” she said.

Sam Carling, 16, sits down for an interview during rehearsal at Kinetic Arts Center on Jan. 17, 2024. Credit: Rowan Littell/Haphazard Imagination

Carling also got into circus when she, Burch, and other friends started taking classes at the Kinetic Arts Center. She did Circus Gilly for one year, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, she auditioned for and got into Circus Spire. “It felt a bit different, but it made it feel even better to, like, get back here and start working with people again,” Carling said.

Cora Aiman-Smith, a 17-year-old who attends Maybeck High School in Berkeley, said they feel “freedom” while onstage. “Especially during improv, I enjoy those kinds of moments where I can feel inventive and do weird things and just go for it. I appreciate being in a space where I feel safe enough to do that,” they said.

Tickets for Circus Spire’s “BEWARE!: A Monstrous Circus” show are now on sale online. Prices range from free to $49.19 (service fees included).