Back-to-back storms are forecast to bring between two and three inches of rain to Oakland and Berkeley this week.

The first system, a cold front that started as a pressure drop off Japan’s coast, is expected to arrive Friday in the late morning and last through Saturday, said Brayden Murdock, a National Weather Service meteorologist. It’ll be immediately followed by another round of scattered showers beginning Sunday afternoon, which will continue through Monday.

The pattern bears the fingerprint of El Niño, according to San Francisco Chronicle meteorologist Anthony Edwards, who noted the role of a “subtropical branch of the jet stream” in moving moisture toward California.

There’s a good chance of thunderstorms Sunday evening, especially over the ocean, according to the NWS. What’s unknown is whether lightning will strike land. (If it does, wildfire shouldn’t be a concern this time of year.)

Expect flooding in low-lying areas with poor drainage and near streams.

The NWS recommends you drive slowly if you see water on the road and leave plenty of time to adjust routes. Meteorologists are not expecting any records to be broken with this week’s rain. So far, the rainy season has been shaping up to be “pretty close to the climatological average,” Murdock said, especially with the upcoming rain systems.

Daytime high temps will remain in the upper 50s to low 60s, with overnight lows in the low 50s.

“It’s going to be pretty gray for some time,” Murdock said. “So if you see some sun in between, make sure you enjoy it.”