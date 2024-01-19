It’s a cold Thursday night in Oakland. Still, despite the chilly weather, people are trickling into the East Bay Community Center on 55th Street. On the second Thursday of every other month, seasoned musicians and singers, folks new to playing an instrument, and curious music lovers come to Instant Band Night.

The bimonthly event (the next one takes place on March 14) was started in 2017 by Jon Sung, a copywriter by day and also a longtime musician. The event’s premise is simple: people sign up to sing or play a specific instrument, and then names are drawn from each category to make a spontaneous band. Sung picks the names of the participants for each band that plays at the event. Once their names are called, the newly formed band gathers in the green room and gets five minutes to come up with a name and an original song. If the band members can’t come up with something original, they can play a cover as a last resort. Visual artists in the audience get in on the action by volunteering to draw posters for each newly formed band.

A group of volunteers organizes the Instant Band Night at the East Bay Community Space following COVID protocols on January 11, 2024. Credit: Carla Hernández Ramírez

The event has been held at the East Bay Community Space since its inception. Sung managed to land the venue thanks to his friend Jen Angel, who was the owner of Angel Cakes when she died in May of 2023 from injuries sustained during an attempted robbery. Angel, Sung said, used to live next door to the space and knew that it needed recurring events, so she reached out to Sung to see if he was interested.

Sung runs the event with a handful of friends who volunteer. There’s no need to bring any instruments, as some of Sung’s musician friends have generously lent some, and Sung has acquired others.

“Instant Band Night, as it is, has only been perfected fairly recently,” Sung said. “Within the last 10 or so.”

At the first Instant Band Night of 2024, there wasn’t a shortage of clever band names like Fourth Time’s the Charm, Papers Sky, and Poctman ToeJam.

When the band Fourth Time’s the Charm met in the green room and talked about a potential song, they decided to make up a song by starting it with “Nobody listens to the lyrics, anyway.”

Although the crowd at the event was small, everyone in attendance eagerly watched the live music.

Jon Sung is the creator of Instant Band Night. Credit: Carla Hernández Ramírez

Visual artists in the audience can volunteer to draw a poster for any of the bands. Credit: Carla Hernández Ramírez

While playing a cover isn’t necessarily prohibited, bands are encouraged to come up with original songs. In the green room, Sung has prompts taped on the walls to help band members craft a song. “Lyrics can be made up, wrong, in a literally alien language. Use the same four chords,” reads one of the prompts.

Another prompt taped on the opposite wall helps the musicians with a lyric generator with prompts such as “Extol the virtues of a food, drink or pet” and “A list of all my current problems” to help come up with a verse or the chorus.

If a band insists on doing a cover, the “Table of Last Resort,” taped just below the lyric generator, lists the names of the covers that, if played, won’t be able to be played for the three Instant Band Nights after that one. Some of the songs include Zombie by the Cranberries, Wonderwall by Oasis, and Fly Away by Lenny Kravitz.

“Covers set an expectation,” Sung said. “If you’re playing a song and suddenly people recognize it, then they have something to compare it to, which I don’t enjoy.”

Originally, what Sung envisioned was a contest where the audience would vote for their favorite band, and the winners would get to play more songs. He realized that this format required too much work for the time available. In the early days of Instant Band Nights, Sung gave musicians seven minutes in the green room, but he said that threw the rhythm off. Sung found that giving them five minutes to create a song and five minutes to perform made a much better cadence.

“The way Instant Band is run has been a well-oiled machine for almost suspiciously long,” Sung said. “We are happy with the way things are run.”

Despite its long run of six years—not counting 2020, when there were no events in the space—Instant Band Night isn’t profitable. The cover is $10, and after paying for the venue, if any money is left, Sung buys dinner for the friends who volunteer. But even when the funds are low, Sung buys them dinner anyway.

Participants at the Instant Band Night at the East Bay Community Space are free to play whatever instrument they want, no matter the amount of experience or lack of it. Credit: Carla Hernández Ramírez Credit: Carla Hernández Ramírez

On Instant Band Nights at the East Bay Community Space, musicians have an array of instruments to choose from available for their impromptu performances. Credit: Carla Hernández Ramírez Credit: Carla Hernández Ramírez

Crowds at the event ebb and flow. The lack of attendees in September made Sung decide to skip the month altogether. In January of 2023, the event saw its best turnout yet, with 70 attendees. In his dream world, the crowd at every show is like that magical January night.

Instant Band Night has a strict rule for everyone to be masked, even for the performers. Mask-wearing hasn’t been the norm since the federal public emergency ended on May 11, 2023. Still, Sung says it is vital to advocate for public health safety.

“Covid is still out there and I refuse to be responsible for spreading it,” Sung said.

Sung has only had one person who ran off refusing to wear a mask and a singer who complained that singing with a mask makes it harder to hear herself. Other than those two instances, people who attend the event abide by the mask-wearing rule.

In the years since the event started, a solid group of regulars has emerged, and there is always a handful of first-timers. The performers include seasoned musicians as well as people just learning to play an instrument and curious to be part of the live experience.

“I had not anticipated the extent to which it would give so many people such profound joy that I fully did not predict,” Sung said. “To be surprised by new bands playing every five minutes, it’s great.”