When Ana Bolaños smelled something burning in her apartment two weeks ago, she assumed she’d forgotten to turn off the stove. She’d just given dinner to her five children in the 26th Avenue apartment where the family has lived for over a decade.

When she confirmed the appliance was turned off, she thought someone must be doing donuts in the streets outside, burning rubber. But when she saw the smoke billowing out from her closet and the hallway, and her throat began to burn, she knew something was wrong.

“I screamed in panic,” Bolaños said. “My concern was my kids.”

“It was chaos” as tenants scrambled to leave the 18-unit building, she said, but they got outside safely and the fire department showed up quickly. Tenants said the building’s fire alarm didn’t go off, but they had called 911. Firefighters extinguished an electrical fire in the basement and cut power and gas in the building as a safety precaution. The Red Cross showed up and gave each household enough money for a few nights in a hotel.

Two weeks after the Jan. 5 fire, the renters are back in their building—but they still don’t have electricity, heat, or hot water, and they don’t know when they’ll get it back.

“We’re eating out every day with five kids, spending money we don’t have,” said Bolaños on Friday afternoon. She said one of her children has gotten pneumonia since the fire and two others have asthma—conditions she believes are exacerbated by the cold they’re living in.

One tenant had a baby since the fire, and another is pregnant, according to ACCE, a tenant advocacy group that has begun to work with the renters. In some cases, large multi-generational families are living in the studio and one-bedroom apartments.

Several tenants met with advocacy group ACCE on Friday, some bringing along their children. Credit: Natalie Orenstein

Reached by The Oaklandside on Friday afternoon, the Oakland Fire Department said the city had not been aware the property owner had not yet contacted PG&E to restore gas service in the building. Upon learning this information, spokesperson Michael Hunt said, OFD contacted PG&E to send a technician to turn the gas back on today. Because the fire was confined to the electrical panel, there is no danger to tenants and the apartments are still habitable, he said, but electricity will remain off until repairs are complete. The fire appears to have been accidental, Hunt said.

The tenants, some of whom are monolingual Spanish-speakers, said nobody from Oakland-based property management company Selborne has met with them. The only communications the tenants have received are several text messages in English and Spanish from the company, which on Jan. 6 told them, “We are working to get the electricity restored as soon as possible.”

City records show the landlord filed for, and received, a permit for the electrical work on Jan. 10.

Fire Department notices are posted at the property, where work has just begun on the damaged electrical panel. Credit: Amir Aziz

On Jan. 11, Selborne told tenants that they do not need to pay their rent “until the issue is resolved.” But renters told The Oaklandside that they’d already sent their January checks in before the fire happened.



This Wednesday, Selborne notified tenants that a contractor has started work on the property, and that the company had hired full-time security.

“We advise that you do not live at the property and find an alternative place for you to live,” the message said. But some tenants told The Oaklandside that they’ve moved back because they have no other options.

The Oaklandside contacted Selborne by phone and email. Co-founder Tim Browne responded by email, saying, “There was a fire at the property that damaged a portion of the building. Ownership and management are working to get the power back on as quickly as possible.”

“When tenants reach out, the response seems automated,” building resident Alejandro Garcia told The Oaklandside. “There’s no response to the actual question.”

The city has an ordinance mandating that property owners pay for temporary housing costs when code issues force tenants to relocate. It is unclear whether that law applies in this case, given that the 26th Avenue building was not deemed uninhabitable.

“The city has been made aware of the situation and the City Attorney’s Office is following up,” said Oakland spokesperson Jean Walsh. “We don’t yet have all details on this case.”

Browne did not respond to questions about relocation assistance and tenant concerns.

ACCE organizers said they are planning a protest at Selborne’s offices on Monday if there isn’t more of a response by then, said Valarie Bachelor, the organization’s Oakland director. Separately, Bachelor also serves as an Oakland Unified School District school board director.

“We want a resolution to this issue,” she said. “We can’t continue to have families like this. There’s infants to elders living there.”

This is the second January in a row where an incident at a large East Oakland apartment building has temporarily removed tenants from their homes. On New Year’s Eve 2023, a flood at the Coliseum Connections property kicked off a months-long saga of displacement, lawsuits, and protests. Many of those tenants were ultimately able to move back into their homes in the fall.