On May 12, 2018, Lynne McDonald was riding through Tilden Regional Park when she crashed her bike on a poorly paved, potholed section of Grizzly Peak Boulevard. McDonald suffered serious injuries from the crash, including paralysis. She and her husband, David Barr, filed a lawsuit against Oakland alleging that the road’s crumbling conditions caused the crash.

On Tuesday, the Oakland City Council voted to settle McDonald’s lawsuit by agreeing to pay $6.5 million, partly to cover her medical expenses. The amount ties another recent lawsuit settlement as the highest in recent history due to unsafe road conditions.

In December, the City Council approved a $6.5 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit filed by Bruno VanSchoote, a 57-year-old East Bay resident who in 2020 was thrown from his bike when he hit a dangerous pavement seam on MacArthur Boulevard. VanSchoote fractured vertebrae in his spine and suffered other serious injuries.

Over 500 lawsuits filed by pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers between 2014 and 2023 have cost Oakland about $35 million, according to an Oaklandside analysis.

The city pays for these settlements partly through a self-insurance liability fund that has a yearly budget of about $60 million. Most of this money comes from the city’s general purpose fund. Oakland will pay $3.5 million of the total $6.5 million in the McDonald case.

Some residents told the City Council during their meeting on Tuesday that the city should conduct an analysis to figure out why it is sued so often over its streets.

“$6.5 million dollars tonight based on a pothole,” one frustrated person said.

A Department of Transportation analysis in 2022 found that the main cause of crashes that have seriously injured or killed people is inadequate investment by the city in its infrastructure. To reduce its liability and make roads safer, the city has a long-term paving plan that focuses on patching potholes and resurfacing the worst roads and sidewalks.

Rob Prinz, the advocacy director of BikeEast Bay, told The Oaklandside he is surprised by the recent uptick in large lawsuit settlements. Prinz said the conditions of popular roads used by cyclists in Oakland, especially Tunnel Road and Skyline Boulevard in the hills, “have well-documented and long-standing pavement issues.”

“These [roads] are on the paving plan but still several years out, and efforts to expedite them in the resurfacing schedule have so far been unsuccessful,” he said.

Prinz also noted that residents submitted reports to the city’s SeeClickFix system about dangerous conditions in the area where McDonald suffered her injury years before the crash. Attorneys for plaintiffs seeking monetary relief in dangerous conditions cases must prove the city knew about the bad road conditions for a reasonable amount of time and then failed to fix them. The SeeClickFix database is commonly used by attorneys to prove a road was unsafe when their client was harmed.

One of the archived SeeClickFix posts about the area where McDonald fell described a large dangerous pothole a year before the crash. Another person wrote in the comment section that it would only be a matter of time before someone got seriously hurt.

“This is very dangerous for cyclists. They are going fast in this region because it is downhill. Needs to be fixed before a bad accident happens,” the person wrote on February 7, 2017.

Poor road conditions on Grizzly Peak Boulevard have previously led to fatal crashes for cyclists. Alameda resident Allan Lee was killed on September 24, 2011, when he crashed into a pothole, throwing him onto the opposite driving lane where he was hit by a car. He was wearing a helmet and riding with a group of cyclists at the time. Lee’s family subsequently sued the City of Oakland for poor road maintenance.