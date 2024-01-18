A vigil for an Oakland resident who was run over and killed by two cars on San Pablo Avenue brought more than two dozen people together Wednesday night, many expressing a range of raw emotions, including anger and grief.

Kim May Barranco, a 59-year-old Black, unhoused resident of West Oakland was walking across San Pablo Avenue near 24th Street on the afternoon of Jan. 9 when she was run over by two different drivers going northbound. Both drivers left the scene and have yet to be identified.

The first driver was in a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban. The second was driving a white Toyota RAV4 and “may not have known that they struck a pedestrian,” according to the police. OPD is asking residents who have information about the drivers to call them at (510) 777-8570.

After the collision, the Oakland Fire Department and paramedics arrived but saw that Barranco had been badly injured and was already deceased.

Oakland District 3 Councilmember Carroll Fife showed up to the vigil with members of her staff. Fife described the shock of learning about the gruesome nature of Barranco’s death through a police officer’s text message.

“I was enraged in a way that I didn’t know I could be, because of the graphic nature of the text. I haven’t received a message like that from OPD before,” said Fife. “I got so angry because it’s preventable.”

Just before the hit-and-run, Barranco, who was also known as Ladybug, had visited Serenity House, a substance abuse and recovery nonprofit whose programs she attended. She also worked with the nonprofit’s staff at community events and was known for her sweet disposition and love of dancing.

A GoFundMe page created by Serenity House staff said Barranco was an integral part of the community.

“An immensely intelligent woman and an amazing historian, Kim’s warmth and enthusiasm touched all who knew her,” the message stated. “You could frequently find her helping out around the neighborhood, talking to everyone she met, assisting Serenity House staff, and spreading joy.”

Two young men who knew Barranco from the neighborhood and knelt at a makeshift altar at the San Pablo intersection where she died said that she was always kind and thoughtful.

“Every time I see her, she’s always smiling,” one young man said as he cried above the ring of candles and flowers left by community members.

“We lost our dancing queen. Who’s going to dance for her now?” another person said.

Barranco’s mother spoke to the crowd and said she was devastated about what had happened. One of her friends approached her and asked if she could sing to her as a form of condolence. As she performed a deeply emotional rendition of the gospel classic Lord Don’t Move That Mountain, clapping to keep her rhythm, silence pierced the air and people held each other. Some could not bear to watch Barranco’s mother and the singer locked eyes in grief.

A friend of Kim Barranco’s mother sang to her as a form of respect and condolence. Photo: Jose Fermoso

The vigil was organized by members of the Traffic Violence Rapid Response group, who over the last year and a half have advocated for improved infrastructure to make the roads safer for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.

Carter Lavin, one of the group’s members, said at the vigil that he was grateful the community was able to gather to remember Barranco. He called for improved conditions on this and other roads that low-income people use.

Councilmember Fife noted that even with the rise in vigils around road collisions in the past year, a lot of people in Oakland, including those in leadership positions, still don’t take the dangerous conditions and the loss of life stemming from them as seriously as they should.

“It is a little overwhelming coming from an organizer background where we push and we push for change and then you get into a position to make change and you see petty politics get in the way, or just excuses when people don’t understand the value of life and poor neighborhoods,” she said. “And it’s heartbreaking because there’s so much apathy.”

Barranco’s family and friends are in shock

Kim Barranco’s mother spoke to the media at the vigil, saying she hoped the person who killed her would ‘get theirs.’ Photo: Jose Fermoso

Ladybug had a difficult life in recent years but was known in the community for helping people even while she faced her own problems.

Sheree Brown, whose daughter Takiyah Burroughs died in October 2022 from a collision on Hegenberger Road, told The Oaklandside that Barranco consoled her when she faced that terrible tragedy. Barranco was also supportive of Brown when her son died five years ago from a fall, causing Brown to relapse from 20 years of sobriety.

“Kim did things in a more family way. That was a sister. Last I saw her was three months ago when my family came and got me [from the streets] because I was walking around tripping, my clothes all dirty and raggedy,” Brown said with tears in her eyes while holding on to a friend. “Kim was there to let me get dressed. She gave me money but I gave it back to her. We both sat on the concrete, ate some honey buns and we talked about life and life changes.”

Brown said that she often saw Barranco picking up donations of clothes from locals and either taking them to shelters or offering them to others in need.

Kim Barranco, right, in a picture with her mom that was put up at her memorial on the San Pablo Avenue median near 24th Street. Photo: Jose Fermoso

West Oakland social worker Lorenzo Lambert, with the group Women Organized to Respond to Life-Threatening Diseases, said Barranco was one of the first people he connected with in the area and helped him develop contacts. He was stricken with grief and anger over losing her to a collision.

“I’m really upset. I’m really angry. You know, you see a lot of death out here and it’s regrettable. It seems to happen a lot in neighborhoods where there are unhoused people ’cause people just don’t care as they’re trying to get outta here fast [driving]. And pedestrians are not taking the crosswalks because of the long blocks,” he said.

Serenity House and other local organizations are organizing a memorial Friday at 9:30 am at the monthly community health gathering off San Pablo, said Lambert. Usually, these gatherings are used to give unhoused and low-income people vaccines, screenings for diabetes or HIV, and even some hot meals.

“Every time we did the block party, Ladybug was like one of the main characters. She would dress up like in her finest clothes and was a real ringleader,” Lambert said.

Barranco’s son Roman said that he was able to connect with his mother one final time before she passed last week. Photo: Jose Fermoso

Barranco’s son Roman said they had a complicated relationship because his parents were divorced and because of her housing issues, but he was able to warmly connect with her in recent weeks.

“Three days before the collision, I [saw her]. I lived right down the street and one night I was like, ‘No, fuck it. I’m just gonna visit her.’ And we had a conversation, we chilled. For four hours we literally repaired our whole relationship and everything that was holding everything that we went through. We hashed it all out. That was an amazing alignment,” he said.

Looking around as the group gathered on the sidewalk, some hugging each other in silence for a long time, and not far from where she passed, Roman said it was “providence” that his mother’s warm character could get people together even after her death.

George Spies, one of the Traffic Violence Rapid Response volunteers, said both the city and local street safety advocates need to continue to highlight the collision crisis that is happening in lower-income and mostly non-white parts of Oakland.

“International Boulevard, Foothill Boulevard, and San Pablo are all places that don’t get a lot of attention.” said Spies. “And we want to make sure we advocate for them and for the whole city,” Spies said.

San Pablo Avenue is one of Oakland’s most dangerous roads

Safe streets advocates and West Oakland residents gathered at San Pablo Avenue and 24th Street to protest the recent killing of a beloved member of a community. Source: Jose Fermoso at YouTube

The Oakland Department of Transportation has designated San Pablo Avenue as one of the local roads that sees the most collisions which lead to serious injuries and deaths. Oakland has been working for several years with county and state transportation officials, as well as the other cities that share the long, wide road, to modernize it with traffic-slowing designs.

Warren Logan, a traffic engineer who worked for Oakland as Mayor Libby Schaaf and is now running for City Council in District 3, said infrastructure changes are needed to make San Pablo safer.

At the very least, Warren said, the road should have more pedestrian crosswalks, better lighting, and improved bike infrastructure like protected lanes. At the moment, San Pablo only has “sharrows,” or painted signs on the road signaling that drivers and cyclists should share the road. Recent research has found sharrows do not make roads safer.

San Pablo may also require a reduction in vehicle lanes from its current two lanes in each direction. All of these physical changes should encourage drivers to slow down. Speed is the main cause of deadly collisions on wide roads.

“[San Pablo] is designed to be a speed thoroughfare. It is a state highway that is also running through a number of residential neighborhoods, namely West Oakland. As we stand here, I guarantee you there are going to be a lot of people driving over the speed limit,” Logan said.

The Traffic Violence Rapid Response group said on social media after the collision last week that it is “fundamentally unsafe” to have a highway with multiple lanes in a residential and commercial area like West Oakland.

“We should reduce San Pablo to one travel lane so drivers cannot pull high-speed passing maneuvers where people are crossing the street,” the group tweeted.

Unhoused people and some children drove on the dangerous San Pablo Avenue while the protest was happening. Photo: Jose Fermoso

San Pablo Avenue is currently undergoing a multi-year assessment by traffic engineers and planners that will, by the 2030s, add new pedestrian and transit infrastructure, including new bus stops, traffic lights, and protected bike lanes to some parts of the boulevard.

Councilmember Fife has also been working with local traffic safety advocates to slow down driver speeding through new infrastructure projects. Last month, her office presented a resolution asking the city’s Department of Transportation to consider a new fast-track safe roads permit pilot.

Some people who have suffered because they lost their loved ones say they can’t wait for improved road conditions.

“I can’t even drive my own car because cars are going around me so fast that they’re shaking other cars going by you,” Sheree Brown told us. “When I’m walking across the street, I’m scared. I’m literally more scared of these fucking drivers than fucking Fentanyl.”

Local residents joined safe street advocates at the vigil, asking local officials to speed up infrastructure fixes to slow down drivers on San Pablo Avenue and other major roads. Photo: Jose Fermoso

Many attendees of Barranco’s vigil said improved lighting along San Pablo Avenue is sorely needed. Low visibility at night makes it nearly impossible for drivers to see pedestrians at crosswalks, much less when they are crossing other parts of the street because of the large length of the blocks.

The visibility problem became obvious Wednesday night during the vigil when an electrical outage cut power from 7,000 homes, most of them in West Oakland. Around 7 p.m., attendees of the vigil pleaded with each other to take the crosswalk and to be careful because cars were driving fast in near-total darkness.

“Leaders are not doing what they’re supposed to do. Even though [Kim dying] happened in broad daylight, look how dark it is out here at night, and it is much worse,” Brown said.