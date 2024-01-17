Dry January, the catchily-named trend of taking a month off from alcohol following the holiday season, provides an opportunity for bars and restaurants to showcase their mocktail menus, which have been expanding and becoming more sophisticated in recent years.

Nowadays, just as much craft and thought goes into mocktails as the hard stuff, and some of these delicious drinks might even convince some to stay on the bandwagon through the short month of February.

Whether you are gearing up for the final stretch of Dry January or a full-time teetotaler, these drinks let everyone get in on the fun of creative mixed beverages with eye-catching adornments. Nosh checked out several of the current N/A options and found them to be complex, visually appealing and satisfying in a non-boozy way.

Persian Spring at Beer Baron

The star zero-proof drink at this Oakland whiskey bar is the Persian Spring, made with lemon, strawberry, orgeat, egg white and orange blossom water. The almond flavor of the orgeat lifts this drink to another level, and it’s topped with a cloud of beaten egg white: a special drink for any occasion. Also available in N/A form is the Beefsteak Bloody: made with Seedlip Garden N/A Distillate, spicy Bloody mix and lemon. This one is dragged through the garden with all the traditional garnishes. In addition, there is a Mango Mojito, made with mint, mango, lime and soda. Beer Baron offers seating outside, in the bar area and a large dining room. The location on College Avenue is a favorite gathering spot in the Rockridge neighborhood.

Beer Baron, 5900 College Ave. (at Chabot), Oakland

Mellow Deadbeat at Low Bar

Low Bar recently introduced a new mocktail to its menu, the Beet of Ur Heart made wth Lagunitas hop water and a beet and cinnamon shrub. Credit: Low Bar

Uptown Oakland’s Low Bar is a warm and inviting place with an easygoing atmosphere and festive vibes. With holiday lights still up (maybe permanently), festooned with papel picado and folk art, uptown’s Low Bar will get you in a celebratory mood right off. The Mellow Deadbeat is made with spiced grapefruit cordial, lime, grapefruit juice, and Jarritos sparkling water. The Piña con Nada is made with spiced piña syrup, lime, Jarritos sparkling water and optional bitters. If you want spicy, try either one of these. Low Bar co-owner and beverage program director Daniel Paez is also whipping up new N/A options for 2024, including the recently unveiled “Beet of Ur Heart,” with beet and cinnamon shrub, citrus, Lagunitas hop water, and a beet sugar rim, which will be on the menu through Valentine’s Day.

Low Bar, 2300 Webster St. (at 23rd Street), Oakland

Eureka! restaurant makes its mocktails, including the Golden Hour, with Lyre’s lineup of non-alcoholic mixers.

The Golden Hour at Eureka!

On the Spirit-free section of their drinks menu, Eureka features the Golden Hour, an elegant cocktail made with Lyre’s Dry London Spirit, passion fruit, lime, vanilla and soda. The passion fruit stands out in this drink, with echoes of tropical drinks in a sunnier clime. The other option here is the Blackberry Smash, made with Lyre’s American Malt, blackberry, lemon and mint. Interestingly, even though these are made without alcohol, the menu states that you must be over 21 to order them. Why? Because Lyre’s Dry London Spirit has been “crafted to capture the essence of a classic gin,” and American Malt captures “the essence of a gently mellowed American Classic Bourbon Malt,” and although they are classified as non-alcoholic, they contain 0.5% ABV (Alcohol By Volume) or less. (All of Lyre’s non-alcoholic offerings are available locally in case you’d like to try making N/A drinks at home.) Theatergoers, music lovers and sports fans are probably familiar with this restaurant] in downtown Berkeley near Berkeley Rep, Aurora Theatre, Freight & Salvage and the California Jazz Conservatory. It’s a lively place, with plenty of seating. If there’s a game on anywhere, viewers can watch from the bar. It’s a big, vibrant room, great for a pre or post-theatre cocktail.

Eureka!, 2068 Center St. (near Shattuck Avenu), Berkeley

Un Verano Sin Ti and Agua Fuego at Nido’s Backyard

Nido’s Backyard serves a rotating mocktail smoothie, Un Verano Sin Ti, seen here made with kiwi. The current iteration includes blackberries and basil. Credit: Nido’s Backyard

Even in winter, Nido’s Backyard is a festive place to gather. The heaters are essential on these chilly evenings, so even being outdoors won’t impede your ability to have a great time. The smoothie on offer currently is Un Verano Sin Ti mocktail. It’s made with seasonal blackberries and basil, a beautiful jewel-toned drink that’s fresh, flavorful and satisfying, evocating summer, as its name suggests. The Agua Fuego Mocktail brings the heat, made with lime, caramelized pineapple, sparkling water, serrano chile and spicy salt.

Nido’s Backyard, 104 Oak St. (at the edge of Jack London Square), Oakland

Dealer’s Choice at your favorite bar

Don’t see a drink to your taste on a bar’s non-alcoholic menu? Several bartenders advised Nosh they would be willing to create something to match a patron’s particular flavor profile. This allows them to be creative with ingredients and allows you to enjoy a unique spirit-free beverage. Maybe they’ll name one after you!