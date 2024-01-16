Get ready to bring out your raincoats and umbrellas if you plan on checking out any of the events on this week’s roundup. This week, the National Weather Service’s “hydrologic outlook” predicts “periods of moderate to heavy rainfall will bring the potential for moderate to rapid rises along area rivers, streams, and creeks across the regions.” Expect rain on and off throughout the week until at least Monday, possibly with a thunderstorm on Friday night. Be on the lookout for any potential event cancellations due to the stormy weather.

If there’s something you’d like me to consider for this weekly list, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. And if you want to promote something on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form on our events page.

Community Produce Stand at the West Oakland Library

A CSA box from Mandela Produce. Credit: Azucena Rasilla

The West Oakland Public Library is teaming up with Mandela Produce for a weekly produce stand. Mandela Produce is a project of Mandela Partners, a non-profit that helps to create affordable food access points and other community programs. All fruits and vegetables are sold at a reduced cost. Residents who qualify for any of the California Department of Social Services, such as food stamps, receive 50% off their entire purchase.

Every Friday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 1801 Adeline St.

Tiny Garage Concert Series

Oakland Jazz Funk Project performing at a past Tiny Garage Concert Series. Credit: Amir Aziz

Every third Friday of the month, David Boone, owner of Town Cycles, and his wife, Maddie Orenstein, open the door to their backyard in West Oakland for live bands to perform. This month’s Tiny Garage Concert Series (the monthly show used to take place in the garage of the couple’s old home) features indigenous singer-songwriter John Paul Hodge and soul duo Monday Cafe Music. Attendees can bring their own food and drinks.

Friday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m., donation-based, 3137 Adeline St.

The Pointer Sisters Tribute at The New Parish

The Pointer Sisters. Credit: courtesy of The New Parish Credit: courtesy of The New Parish

The Pointer Sisters (Ruth, Anita, June, and Bonnie) were a powerhouse quartet from Oakland whose R&B, soul, and pop sounds achieved mainstream success during the 70s and 80s. In the decades since the height of their success, the legacy of their music continues to resonate with younger generations. This weekend, several local musicians are banding together to pay tribute to one of many influential Oakland artists with renditions of “Jump (For My Love),” “I’m So Excited,” “Neutron Dance,” and many other chart-topping hits.

Saturday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $25, The New Parish, 1743 San Pablo Ave.

Tai Chi classes at the East Oakland Senior Center

A Tai Chi practice in a Shanghai park. Led by Grandmaster Xie Bingcan. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The East Oakland Senior Center hosts a free bi-weekly Tai Chi class to ease arthritis and boost fall prevention. This Chinese martial art practiced for self-defense and health is a gentle exercise that helps with flexibility and balance. Space is limited, and attendees must be committed to attend the whole series from Jan. 22 through April 3, except for major holidays. For more information, call (510) 615-5731. The membership fee for the center is $12 a year.

Mondays and Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. starting on Jan. 22.

Lisjan Ohlone History and Territory, with Corrina Gould

Corrina Gould, chair and spokesperson for the Confederated Villages of Lisjan speaks to the crowd and gives a pre-game land acknowledgment at a Roots game. Credit: Amir Aziz

Corrina Gould (Lisjan Ohlone), chair and spokesperson for the Confederated Villages of Lisjan and co-founder of the Sogorea Te’ Land Trust, a women-led organization that focuses on returning Bay Area land to Indigenous people, will host this online event where she’ll talk about the Ohlone history in the Bay Area, what Indigenous people have endured since Europeans arrived in the region, and ways for the community to help the preservation of Ohlone sacred spaces.

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., free, online, register to obtain Zoom link