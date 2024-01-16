Students and staff at Oakland’s Bay Area Technology School had high hopes for the 2022-2023 school year.

The return to in-person school the year before was challenging. Students were still reeling from the stress and isolation of the pandemic and distance learning. Everyone seemed on edge, said Lori Smith, the principal of BayTech’s high school. Fights were frequent, and there was “a lot of anger and a lot of hair-trigger responses to things that normally wouldn’t bother people,” she said.

To get through that first year of returning to in-person classes, BayTech leaders had taken a more restorative approach to discipline so students could have a gentler transition back into school. While consequences were still meted out, students who got into altercations would also have to talk through their disputes with their peers. If a student was caught vaping in the bathroom, part of the punishment would include researching its risks.

“They’d been isolated. We didn’t know what they’d been dealing with or what this felt like for them,” said Smith, who has spent much of her career in education focusing on strengthening mental health and emotional support for students. “To turn around and be punitive without support and kindness and gentleness is not going to get us anywhere.”

So when August 2022 rolled around, the school community expected that the year would be much smoother, since students and teachers had gotten back into the routine of being at school.

A month later, a shooting at the King Estates campus shattered that vision.

On Sept. 28, two gunmen fired more than 30 bullets into the campus’s main entryway. Six people were shot. One of them, OUSD carpenter David Sakurai, died in November, after weeks in the hospital. Police believe the shooting was gang related and that the gunmen were targeting a specific person. BayTech leaders say they don’t believe any of their students were directly involved in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and no one has been charged in connection with the shooting, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Now, the BayTech community is gearing up for a move to a new campus this fall and hopes to chart a new path, school leaders said. BayTech purchased Oakland’s historic Palace Theater in the city’s San Antonio neighborhood and is pursuing a $20 million renovation of the site.

“I often feel disappointed when I look at the broken floors, and kids can feel how much we value them and their education when they have to look at such a crappy building,” said teacher Gail Williams about BayTech’s current facilities on the King Estates campus. “I look forward to the new site where the kids can see that people are invested in them and that it’s important for them to have safe, clean, ways to learn.”

How a campus shooting prompted changes

The King Estates campus, located in the East Oakland hills and owned by Oakland Unified School District, is home to three schools: Rudsdale, a continuation high school that also enrolls newly arrived immigrant students, Sojourner Truth, an independent study school whose students are largely off campus, and BayTech, a 6-12th grade charter school that leases the property from OUSD. BayTech opened in 2004 and has been on the King Estates campus since 2013.

Prior to the shooting, BayTech shared some common areas with the other schools, including the cafeteria and front entrance to the campus. Afterwards, BayTech closed while its leaders reassessed how their students co-mingled with the other schools and how to keep them safe. They even questioned whether the school would reopen at all.

In the aftermath of the shooting, BayTech leaders made several changes to campus security protocols, high school principal Lori Smith said. Credit: Ashley McBride

“What do we do next? Are we going to reopen? If we do reopen, what kinds of supports are the kids going to need? How much time do we give them?” were among the questions they asked themselves, Principal Smith said. “We were just trying to figure out what people do in these situations, where we can get help, and if we came back, how could we structure it so that our kids are a little safer and our families feel like they could stay with us?”

BayTech school psychologist Kelly McCrary made herself, and her miniature therapy horses, more available for students and staff. The art classroom became an art therapy drop-in room, where students could work on creative projects as needed.

BayTech’s teachers have also been working to recover from the shooting. Chris Norman, BayTech’s middle school math teacher, kept students barricaded in his room during the shooting. When he opened his door to see law enforcement with more weapons—some pointed towards him— it left him traumatized, he said.

After BayTech resumed classes a week later, Norman took more time off before coming back to school.

“I couldn’t come back in and honestly stand in front of them and be what I needed to be for them,” Norman said. “The biggest thing I wanted to teach them is, anything you’re going through you never want to suffer in silence because suffering in silence ends in a way that no one can resolve.”

Math teacher Chris Norman, left, helps students with a worksheet about decimals on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Credit: Ashley McBride

Kristine Ilochi, the middle school English and math teacher, said the incident prompted her to go to therapy—something she’d always been meaning to do.

Sometimes healing came in the form of assignments. Steve Repetto, the high school English teacher, had his students write letters to the city council about what public safety improvements they’d like to see.

BayTech hired more security guards, stopped using the common areas that are shared between the schools, and reinforced its student uniform policy so that BayTech students are more easily distinguished from the other schools’. Students carry identification cards and wear bright orange backpacks, donated in the aftermath of the shooting, emblazoned with the BayTech eagle mascot.

More than a year later, the community has grown closer. There are fewer fights on campus, students said. BayTech senior Christopher Malone has attended the school since he was in 6th grade. Being part of such a small community helped overcome the disarray following the shooting

“We’ve always been a big family. Why would I leave family?” Malone said. “I don’t know if the shooting made us closer, but for some people who I wouldn’t have talked to after the shooting, we’ve become very close.”

‘An opportunity to say this is ours’

BayTech leaders had long wanted to move their school to its own campus and the shooting made this goal feel more urgent. Seth Feldman, the school’s executive director, and Caitlin Emig, the chief of staff, spent two years visiting sites across Oakland. When they entered the Palace Theater—a vaudeville showcase built in 1923 that later housed a church—they could immediately see the vision, Emig said.

“We’re very excited. We’re 20 years old and have never been on our own property,” said BayTech’s middle school principal Curtonia Price. “It’s an opportunity to say ‘This is ours.’”

It also means they’ll be able to loosen some of the campus rules they have now, like with backpacks and uniforms. BayTech purchased the property for $2 million and plans to finance the renovations through $20 million in new market tax credits, a federal program that incentivizes investments in low-income communities, Emig said.

Multiple security guards patrol the BayTech campus everyday, a change that came in the wake of the shooting. Credit: Ashley McBride

Following renovations, BayTech plans to move in in the fall.

“Our community has really felt the presence of the other two schools on our campus,” said Emig, who oversees human resources and is also involved with marketing and admissions for the school. “We’ll be able to be self-contained and create the climate and culture that we want to see without having to consider outside influences.”

Since the shooting, students seem to care about each other more, said Smith, the high school principal. When they haven’t seen another student for a while, students ask about them. “I don’t recall them necessarily having that kind of concern for someone before.”

While she is looking forward to the school having its own space, Smith does have some wariness about the move from the hills to a more urban part of the city. They’ll have more work to do to establish themselves in the new neighborhood.

“I just know from years of experience, when our kids have to deal with that, they come a little tougher,” she said. “We’re going to have to do a lot of community building to let folks know our students are off limits. If you see that bright orange backpack, leave them alone.”