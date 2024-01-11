In recent years, developers have flocked to the blocks surrounding the West Oakland BART station, collectively proposing thousands of apartments, storefronts, and offices.

Several of these projects were heralded as “catalysts” for the area—thought to be kickstarters of a new era along a corridor that was once a thriving Black entertainment district but was wiped out by systemic neglect and “urban renewal.”

But years after plans were first drawn up, few have come to fruition. In 2021, The Union, a 110-unit prefabricated building—with modular apartments built in Vallejo, delivered to a site east of the West Oakland BART station, and stacked on top of each other—opened, advertising luxury living. Two other major projects have fallen through. Now, there seems to be only one active construction site—perhaps the most unexpected one.

Nearing completion on 7th and Campbell streets, a few blocks west of BART, is The Black Panther, an affordable housing project that gets its name from its developer, former Black Panther Party Chairwoman Elaine Brown.

Radical leader turned housing developer Elaine Brown. Credit: Natalie Orenstein

Working with national developer McCormack Baron Salazar, Brown is building 79 units of supportive housing for tenants making 30% of the area median income or below. Ground floors will house businesses like a market and a fitness center that Brown says will employ—and eventually be sold to—workers who were formerly incarcerated, the same approach used at her urban farm that was previously located on the construction site and will be incorporated into the building.

“This street was very well-known. Black people developed and put a lot of energy into this part of Oakland. It’s a disgrace what has happened to it,” said Brown, now 80, who joined the Los Angeles chapter of the Black Panther Party in the late 1960s, helping organize its free breakfast program and legal aid services. In the mid-1970s she became the only woman to chair the party, founding its Liberation School program and playing a key role in the radical politics of the era, including running for Oakland City Council and helping register thousands of new voters.

Brown hopes the new building will serve as an “anchor” for an enlivened 7th Street.

According to her, construction will wrap up around May and tenants will start moving in soon after. BOSS will provide on-site services.

“We’re going to have a beautiful place for people to live,” she said. “But we don’t feel great about this being one of only a few units going up” in the area.

Brown established her nonprofit Oakland & The World Enterprises in 2014 and soon after that reached a deal with the city to develop businesses and housing on tax-defaulted land near BART. Vacant for decades, the land continued to remain undeveloped for years after this deal, raising questions about whether the project would pan out.

“It’s money” that made the project take so long, Brown said. She said the 79-unit building cost about $80 million to build, calling the price tag a “goddamn disgrace.” She also criticized the city for not helping more. Oakland provided a roughly $802,000 long-term loan to the project along with some additional funds early on. In 2022, the project received a $43 million award from the state’s Housing Accelerator program, enabling it to break ground. It’s received an additional $18.8 million from other state programs.

With construction now well underway, Brown is putting together the commercial portion of the project and taking pride in watching teal paint get applied to apartment doors and smooth white tiling get installed in showers. She’s also fielding interested calls from out of state, she said, and hopes The Black Panther can “create a model of how people can be housed if you really put your shoulder to the wheel.”

Major West Oakland projects struggle with financing, foreclosure

The 500 Kirkham site, east of BART, was foreclosed on in October 2023. Credit: Natalie Orenstein

Inability to secure financing has stymied plans for two significant, mostly market-rate projects nearby.

A massive project at 500 Kirkham Street by the developer Panoramic Interests would have brought three buildings, including over 1,000 apartments, 85 priced affordably, to a vacant lot a couple blocks east of BART. The city approved the project in 2019, but lender CPIF California foreclosed on the property this past fall. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that nobody bid on the site at an auction.

Developer Patrick Kennedy with Berkeley-based Panoramic did not respond to a request for an interview, but in October he told media outlets that he was working to ensure the site could be ready for another developer to take over while city approvals are still active. He told the San Francisco Chronicle that the pandemic and advent of remote work thwarted a financing deal and eliminated a primary draw of the location—its proximity, by BART, to downtown San Francisco for commuters.

Next to Kirkham, national developer The Michaels Organization owns their 5th Street property “free and clear,” but the Golden West project still hasn’t gotten off the ground.

While the city’s Planning Commission approved the 222-unit project—mostly market-rate with 16 low-income apartments—in 2021, a labor coalition called East Bay Residents for Responsible Development appealed the approval, saying the environmental analysis of the site for toxins was insufficient. The appeal delayed the project for months, but it was ultimately given the go-ahead in mid-2022.

“Following the appeal, the financial markets had obviously not turned in our favor,” Scott Cooper, Michaels Organization vice president of development, told The Oaklandside. “As a result, the project has since been unable to move forward.”

He said either construction costs would need to drop or rents would need to rise to allow the project to pencil out.

Cooper said the city could do more to enable market-rate projects, expediting permits and reducing fees, but that projects all around the country are facing similar financial roadblocks.

Brown isn’t shedding too many tears for market-rate properties not panning out.

“People are living in cars around the corner, or living on couches, the whole family in one bedroom,” she said. “There’s no commitment” to affordability. She said people from the neighborhood stop by her office, tentatively asking if they might be able to live in The Black Panther, surprised to see a project “for them.”

Plans to build on BART and revive the “Harlem of the West”

A train dashes by The Black Panther, en route to San Francisco. The building of the tracks in the 1970s was just one of several disruptive projects in the neighborhood around that time. Credit: Natalie Orenstein

There are also plans to develop directly on BART property.

The Mandela Station project is slated to include 520 market-rate apartments and 240 affordable units for renters making between 35-60% of the area median income. Also part of the project are offices, science research labs, and public plazas. The project would replace current BART parking areas.

Most recently, the affordable portion received $18 million from the city’s new Measure U fund. At a City Council committee meeting about this funding in early 2023, developer Alan Dones of Oakland-based SUDA said city leaders have repeatedly expressed support for the project yet city processes have tied it up and prevented it from moving forward. While the funding was ultimately approved, some city staff and community members accused the council of skirting the regular Measure U process to give Mandela Station special treatment.

Construction, originally predicted for 2022, has not started, and its timeline is unclear. Dones and Ronnie Turner, who handled permitting for the project, did not respond to requests for interviews.

James Allison, a spokesperson for BART, said the developer was best suited to answer questions about timeline. But he said in an email, “We can state unequivocally that we are working in partnership with the community and the developer to contribute to neighborhood vitality, to address the housing affordability crisis and to bring new riders to our transit system.”

The project is part of BART’s system-wide transit-oriented development plan to build up housing and jobs near its stations.

The 7th Street corridor was once known as the Harlem of the West, with frequent performances by jazz and blues legends and locals alike, and the Black community that had come to the area for wartime jobs raised families and opened businesses there. When WWII ended, job opportunities disappeared and poverty grew. The city, considering the area “blighted,” proceeded to demolish and redevelop much of the area.

The construction of the Cypress Freeway divided the neighborhood in 1957 and in 1960, 20 acres of homes were razed to make way for the post office on 7th. The BART tracks were built in the early 1970s.

Some groups, operating under the mantle of 7th Street Thrives, are trying to bring back the old 7th Street spirit. The East Bay Permanent Real Estate Cooperative bought the famous Esther’s Orbit Room property and others near it, planning a new performance space, lounge, cafe, art gallery, and cooperative housing.



How many sleek new housing towers will rise in the neighborhood in the coming years remains to be seen.

“It’s a rare circumstance in West Oakland,” said Golden West developer Cooper. “In other cases, developers tend not to want to support other projects because they’re viewed as competition. In this instance, there’s camaraderie and hope that if one of us can get out of the ground, it can start that domino effect that might turn the area around.”