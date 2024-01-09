This week, we have parties for the 18-and-over crowd, a way to beautify your neighborhood, the 10th anniversary of a popular lounge, and Blues night at Eli’s Mile High Club.

Thursday after hours at OMCA

The Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) is launching a new slate of programming and events to kick off the new year. Starting this Thursday, Jan. 11, the museum is launching Thursday After Hours at OMCA. The 18-and-up event includes drinks, small bites from Town Fare Café by Chef Michele McQueen, and weekly pop-up performances, all with music as a backdrop as you roam the galleries. Through January, museum visitors can purchase buy-one-get-one-free tickets every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Every Thursday, starting Jan. 11, $1-$19, free for museum members, 1000 Oak St.

MLK Day of Service

Every year, Oakland residents sign up for MLK Day of Service. Credit: City of Oakland

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 15), people nationwide participate in MLK Day of Service, a day to provide “meaningful change in their communities.” In Oakland, community events are happening across the city. There’s a website with a digital map showing events in every district on Jan. 13, 14, 15, and 20. The nonprofit Service for Peace has partnered with Oakland Public Works to lead this annual day of service since 2003.

Jan. 13, 14, 15, and 20, see website for locations and how to register

Corridos y Más at Crybaby

DJ Mr. E is known for DJing the Como La Flor party at Crybaby. Credit: Miguel Escobedo

Crybaby starts the year with a new Latin party called Corridos y Más. Peso Pluma and other Mexican stars have helped popularize regional Mexican music in the past few years, particularly among Gen-Z. This new 18-and-up dance party is hosted by radio and TV personality Chuy Gomez, with DJ Acme and DJ Mr. E (also owner of the popular food truck Al Pastor Papi). Expect a night of music encompassing an eclectic array of Latin genres.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 10 p.m., free to $50, 1928 Telegraph Ave.

Parliament’s 10 year anniversary

A packed party at Parliament in Old Oakland. Credit: Parliament’s Facebook page

In the ten years since Parliament opened in Old Oakland, the lounge has hosted over 4000 events with 73 promoters like Anthony Presents, So Oakland, So So Anxious, and Trap Soul, 543 DJs like J Espinosa, D Sharp, and Cutso, and 92 artists like Adrian Marcel, Mya, and Nina Sky. Parliament has become a staple of nightlife entertainment in the neighborhood, with events every Thursday through Sunday. Over the weekend, DJAYSLIM, who’s been a resident DJ at the lounge, announced via social media that he has taken over ownership. Stay tuned to see what the first slate of events under his reign is like.

Check social media for a list of events

Monday Night Blues at Eli’s Mile High Club

In 2021, the film Cowboy about Oakland Black Cowboys leader debuted at Eli’s Mile High Club. Credit: Amir Aziz

Most Mondays, Wilbert Freeman McAlister, the Oakland Black Cowboy Association president, gets on stage at Eli’s Mile High Club as the Cowboy and his Sometimes Blues Band. Since opening its doors in 1974, Eli’s has been the home of West Coast Blues. While the bar now hosts a variety of shows, Monday Night Blues remains a popular night for Blues fans.

Every Monday, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., no cover, 3629 Martin Luther King Jr Way.