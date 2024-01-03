The first roundup of the year includes youth events, a chance to help beautify a neighborhood in East Oakland, an electronic dance party, and the return of a popular dive bar.

Oakland Youth Poet Laureate performance

Past Oakland Youth Poet Laureates. Photo courtesy of Oakland Public Library

Oakland Youth Poet Laureates from years past will perform this Friday at Chapter 510, the youth writing, bookmaking, and publishing center in Old Oakland. The showcase coincides with the open-period application for the 2024 Oakland Youth Poet Laureate.

Friday, Jan. 5, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., free to attend, 546 9th St.

Folktronika, a global electronic music dance party

Fans of electronic music, cumbia, and even yoga can get together under one roof for this monthly dance party called Folktronika at the historic Sweets Ballroom. During its heyday, Sweets Ballroom on Broadway was the go-to venue during the Big Band era of World War II. Since 2014, the ballroom’s tenant has been the Oakland School for the Arts (OSA). Other event promoters can rent the space so parties like Folktronika can happen. The dance party includes performances by the cumbia band Los Alegres Callejeros, flamenco dance by Mizuho Sato, and DJ sets by DJ Sep and Peace Sine.

Friday, Jan. 5, 7 p.m., $25 – $30, 1933 Broadway

Ruby Fridays

NYE was scheduled to be the last time Ruby Room would open its doors. Credit: Alfredo Botello

Ruby Room, one of Oakland’s favorite dive bars, was scheduled to close for good with one last soiree on New Year’s Eve. However, the owners announced via social media that as they look for a new bar owner, the bar has to open at least once a week to keep its liquor license active. The state’s bureaucracy, in this case, is our gain. As of this week, Ruby Room will be open every Friday.

Every Friday, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., 132 14th St.

Clean-up outside of Melrose Library

Volunteers cleaning up outside of the Melrose Library. Credit: Melrose Neighborhood Council

Oakland resident Laurie Umeh is leading community cleanups in her Melrose neighborhood via Adopt-A-Spot, a program by the City of Oakland supporting residents who participate in improvements and repairs to public spaces. Umeh and a group of other neighbors have been beautifying the Melrose Library and surrounding streets once a month. Umeh and other volunteers will plant rose bushes outside the library this weekend. This is one of the group’s many projects to spruce up their local library.

Saturday, Jan. 6, 9 a.m., 4805 Foothill Blvd.

Three Kings Day Fiesta

An Oakland child enjoying a piece of Rosca de Reyes. Credit: Miguel Lopez

Peralta Hacienda Historical Park in Fruitvale is starting the New Year with the Three Kings Day Fiesta. Jan. 6 is a Christian celebration of the biblical story of the three kings who followed the star of Bethlehem to gift baby Jesus gold, frankincense, and myrrh. Expect live music, indigenous art, craft-making for kids, delicious Rosca de Reyes—a traditional holiday cake—and Mexican hot chocolate. Attendees will also hear from Professor Carlos Salomon, who will talk about his new exhibition, Alive on Indigenous Land, which highlights the socioeconomic and political lives of Native peoples.

Saturday, Jan. 6, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., free to attend, 2465 34th Ave.