Splash Pad Park opened to the public 20 years ago, creating a vibrant gathering space in Oakland’s Grand Lake District near I-580. The park was created by the award-winning designer Walter Hood, who worked closely with community members to envision the amenities, garden, and layout. Today, the park is perhaps best known as the location of Oakland’s most popular farmers market, a weekly event that draws 10,000 people on average.

To celebrate the park’s twentieth anniversary and honor Hood for his work, the neighborhood had planned to hold a ceremony in October.

But there was no party. Splash Pad Park is currently in a state that is no cause for celebration, said Ken Katz, who for 20 years has served as the park’s unofficial steward. “Why celebrate a park that can’t be protected from vandals or properly maintained and as a result, has become something of an embarrassment?” Katz wrote in an August edition of the Splash Pad News, a neighborhood newsletter.

For years, the park’s walkways, ledges, and lawns have been falling into a state of disrepair. And recently, unknown people damaged the landscaping, destroying native plants and toppling trees. Community members who spend time in Splash Pad Park feel frustrated by the damage, and by the city’s lack of investment.

Katz said Oakland has undertaken some repairs since he first sounded the alarm in August, but he still has major concerns about the future of the park.

Splash Pad’s fountain had been turned off in June of this year, after two metal plates were stolen. Katz cited this as “the most glaring evidence of the park’s current state and the one that has the most negative impact on community members and especially children.”

It took four months, but the Public Works Department repaired the fountain in October. According to Katz, the city has also assured him that a small section of wood decking outside the plaza that had rotted out, creating a serious tripping hazard, would be repaired in November.

Lots of small but potentially injurious problems in the park include loose wooden deck walkways. Credit: Darwin BondGraham

What was especially infuriating, he said, was that, over a two-month period, an unknown vandal did significant damage to the native plant garden, trampling large areas, breaking multiple tree limbs, and uprooting at least half a dozen shrubs. Katz said that this came as a major blow to Mary Jo Sutton, who leads the Splash Pad Grand Crew, the group that’s responsible for maintaining the garden that was installed just prior to the park’s opening in 2003. It has since doubled in size. Volunteer work days are the 4th Sunday of every month from 9 to noon.

One major infrastructure issue that hasn’t been addressed by the city, according to Katz, is an irrigation line that runs under the plaza. The pipe was damaged in 2012 and water leaking from it has rotted the decking and caused pavers and Names in Lights panels to sink into the dirt. There is a buckled section of the asphalt roadway that bisects the park, probably due to root intrusion from an adjacent palm tree, and almost all of the spotlights illuminating the freeway pillars on Grand Avenue are inoperative.

When neighbors and designer Walter Hood first proposed including a fountain in the park, the city said it would be too expensive. Hood and the community then raised the funds from individuals, families, businesses, places of worship, and others. And to thank the donors, Hood created the “Names in Lights” metal panels that are illuminated from below. Credit: Darwin BondGraham

Keary Brink, Park Supervisor with the City of Oakland, says that it is his understanding that this irrigation problem has been fixed, and that “there is currently no issue with the irrigation water.”

Katz disputes this claim. He also said that a SeeClickFix request was made in 2015 to fix broken decking in the Plaza, and that it took seven years for the problem to be resolved.

Derin Minor, manager of building services for the city’s Public Works Department said that the damaged wooden walkways will be removed in January and replaced.

Director of Oakland Public Works G. Harold Duffey, said the city is committed to maintaining the park, and all other parks in Oakland. “If there are issues, we’ll inspect them,” said Duffey. “Given the heavy use of the park, we need to be on our toes.”

Both Katz and Hood said they’re frustrated and disappointed because the city seems to expect volunteers to do most of the work of maintaining investments in prized neighborhood spaces like Splash Pad.

“Our city is broken,” said Hood, who added that he is actually considering leaving, after 30 years of living and working here. “This is what 20 years of neglect looks like.”

Katz said the fact that the city is allowing a park designed by an architect of Hood’s reputation to fall into disrepair is a sign of just how bad the situation is.

Hood has lived and worked in Oakland for three decades. Creative director and founder of Hood Design Studios, he is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters and has recently been inducted into the prestigious American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He is also chair and professor of landscape architecture and environmental planning and urban design at UC Berkeley.

His most recent projects include the landscape for the International African American Museum in Charleston, North Carolina, the redesign of gardens for the Oakland Museum of California, and the soon-to-be-opened Hilltop Park, located at the apex of San Francisco’s Yerba Buena Island.

Katz said there are a handful of city employees who’ve done their best to help the park, but that many complaints he’s filed have gone without response, and numerous calls to the city haven’t been returned.

In 2003, when Splash Pad was first opened to the public, it provided the much-improved setting for the Grand Lake farmers market, which now supports 106 small local farmers, artisans, and food businesses.

“We must value this asset, and what it’s doing for the community,” Hood said about the park and market.

Over the decades, said Katz, Oakland has dramatically cut back on its spending on parks. “We’re not sure whether that’s been as a cost-saving measure or a way to increase staffing elsewhere,” he said.

Oakland voters passed Measure Q in 2020 to better fund park maintenance. The majority of the parcel tax is designated for parks, landscape maintenance, and recreation services. While a number of new employees have been hired in the public works department, a detailed accounting of how Measure Q’s $31 million has been spent is difficult to obtain. A mandatory city audit of the funds is currently being conducted.

Public Works Director Duffey said that the department is just now getting its personnel numbers up, thanks to Measure Q. The city recently added 15 public works and 17 park maintenance workers. “That allows us to really address those needs in the city,” he said.

Katz knows that the main issue around maintenance is the city’s understaffing in this area. When told about the new hires, he said, “I am thrilled. I’ve been advocating for this for years.”

Despite the new funding, Katz and Hood said they think the city is going to continue to rely on volunteers to fill the void of maintaining Oakland’s parks. Both said this status quo won’t work because many volunteers are aging out and stepping down.

“Volunteers shouldn’t be expected to run the city—that’s why we pay taxes. It’s ridiculous,” Hood said. “We shouldn’t rely on volunteers for the health, safety and welfare of our communities. It’s not a sustainable way to run a city.”

Katz himself will be stepping down soon from his role as a volunteer at Splash Pad Park. Six months ago, he personally raised about 15 of the Splash Pad Park pavers that had sunk to the point that farmers market shoppers were tripping and falling on a regular basis. He fears that If problems aren’t fixed, conditions will continue to deteriorate. But people like him will continue to demand more investment.

Duffey said that he and his team would like to meet with Katz at Splash Pad Park to observe the concerns first hand. “Let’s walk together,” he said.

Katz says that he welcomes the tour, and hopes that ongoing issues can be resolved.

“We’re not giving up,” he said.