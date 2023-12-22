The legacy that our dad John Brekke leaves is the feeling of being in his presence. His life and values will never be forgotten.

John Raymond Brekke passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at his home in Oakland, surrounded by family and at peace. He was born 103 1/2 years ago on Feb. 13, 1920, in Red Lodge, Montana, to his Norwegian immigrant parents, John and Johanna Brekke. He had four siblings.

John married the love of his life, Kathleen McKay, on May 26, 1945. Now he is with his bride of 70 years again—a threshold he was ready to cross.

John and Kathleen had eight children who married wonderful partners who became family, too. Then came 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

John learned about the value of work and kindness early in his life by watching how his mom and dad endured during the Great Depression. After high school, John joined the Civilian Conservation Corps in Yellowstone and Glacier national parks, and was a cook in the mess hall. The experience shaped him; the kitchen kept him warm, and he learned a trade.

When World War II broke out, he joined the U.S. Navy and cooked in the South Pacific. He met an army nurse on a blind date in Livermore, and the rest is history.

Kathleen and John settled in Oakland, a city they enjoyed during courtship and loved very much. They built their house (literally), taught their children how to work, and gave to the community. John worked in restaurants early in their marriage until one of his employers encouraged and inspired him to open his own. Brekke’s Cafeteria, on Havenscourt Boulevard in East Oakland, was a community gathering place for 22 years.

John ran a union shop. And he upped the ante—holidays off and three-week vacations, all paid. He treated employees as family and would never ask someone to do a job he wouldn’t do.

The home-cooked meals, bread, pies, and cakes (all made on the premises) made Brekke’s Cafeteria a neighborhood institution. Specialties, like the strawberry whipped cream cakes, turned it into an East Bay sensation.

John and Kathleen Brekke (left) with family in the 1980s. Credit: Courtesy Brekke family

Retirement came earlier than John and Kathleen expected, as the building that housed the restaurant was sold in 1982. Regulars mourned the loss of an important social forum. “If we’re lonesome, we just come in an hour early and sit,” a woman told the Oakland Tribune at the time.

John and Kathleen chose an ending that summed up their values—the importance of being grateful and making life a celebration. They had a “Last Supper” on Holy Thursday to say thank you to their friends and customers. The conversations, packed house, laughter, and last words carried them into retirement.

Retirement was the beginning of a new adventure. It gave John and Kathleen time to visit relatives in Norway and Ireland and to trek across the country with their camper van. When home, John and Kathleen watched their grandkids play sports, went to school events, kept teaching their growing family, and continued to learn new things themselves.

John Brekke taught us all. For decades, he kept a worn piece of paper in his wallet with words that guided his way of life:

Nine requisites for contented living: health enough to make work a pleasure; wealth enough to support your needs; strength enough to battle with difficulties and overcome them; grace enough to confess your sins and forsake them; patience enough to toil until some good is accomplished; charity enough to see some good in your neighbor; love enough to move you to be useful and helpful to others; faith enough to make real the things of God; hope enough to remove all anxious fears concerning the future. — Goethe

John Brekke contributed an addendum. His requisites went something like: Pay attention to people who are not the center of attention, listen intently, create a work-life balance, mix fun with goals to help sustain both, walk in the other person’s shoes, love and say it, practice gratefulness every day, and say thank you.

Even in the last week of his life, he would make a point to whisper, “I love you” and, “Thank you.”

John and Kathleen’s lives were like those of the oak tree of Oakland, with deep, stable roots, strength and stability, and an enduring canopy of love.

In gratitude, we will have a celebration of life for John Brekke on Friday, Dec. 29, at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 2808 Lakeshore Ave. in Oakland. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation by check to the “Native American Health Center’s Nursing Scholarship Fund” (Native American Health Center, 2920 International Blvd., Oakland, CA, 94601, with the note “John Brekke Memorial”), a contribution to the Southern Poverty Law Center, or a donation to another organization of your choice.