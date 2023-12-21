In the United States, tamales have become a popular and familiar Mexican and Latin American holiday food. Every December, it’s easy to find listicles on where to get tamales in the East Bay. But tamales are a regional winter delicacy and not ubiquitous across Mexico. Other areas of the country have different culinary traditions.

My family is from Cuernavaca, Morelos—a state 35 miles from Mexico City—and, in our household, the Christmas table isn’t complete without a tasty spread of bacalao from a recipe from my paternal grandmother, and romeritos, which my maternal grandmother made since I was a kid. In the roughly two years since my grandma got ill and eventually passed away, the arduous task of preparing romeritos got passed to my mom, and, this year, I’m learning how to make both recipes.

El Huarache Azteca 3842 International Blvd. Oakland; elhuaracheaztec.com Hours: Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., closed on Tuesdays Holiday hours: Closing at 3 p.m. Dec. 24, closed all day Dec. 25, closing at 3 p.m. Dec. 31, and open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 1

In Mexico City and surrounding states like Puebla, Tlaxcala, and Morelos, there are two dishes: bacalao (Basque-style codfish stew) and romeritos (a type of edible wild-growing weed simmered in red mole), both must-have holiday dishes. Additionally, chiles en nogada (poblano chiles stuffed with sweet and savory ground meat with a walnut-based sauce and garnished with pomegranate seeds), typically eaten in Mexico from August to September, has become a holiday dish in immigrant households in the United States because the ingredients are readily available in winter.

In Oakland, El Huarache Azteca, a Mexican restaurant in Fruitvale known for serving traditional cuisine from Mexico City for the past two decades, serves up these three traditional dishes during the holiday season. The Saavedra family has owned and operated the restaurant since its inception and has seen these classic dishes morph in style and popularity.

When Eva Saavedra and her family moved to the United States in 1990, many of the ingredients she used to cook back home were uncommon in Oakland.

Eva Saavedra opened Huarache Azteca in 2001 with her husband, Juan Chavez, to bring regional food from central and south Mexico. Chavez passed away in 2017, but the business is still a family affair with Saavedra’s children and extended family involved. Credit: Xinena Natera, Nosh/CatchLight

Before opening the restaurant, Saavedra would sell her food at adult league soccer games. Back then, she’d sell dishes like quesadillas and pambazos (a sandwich made with bread dipped in red salsa and stuffed with potatoes cooked with chorizo). In 2001, Saavedra opened the restaurant in Fruitvale with her husband Juan Chavez, who passed away in 2017.

While developing the menu at the newly opened restaurant, she quickly realized that many staple ingredients needed to prepare certain dishes were unavailable in Oakland.

“Pomegranates were expensive and hard to find during the summer,” Saavedra told The Oaklandside during a visit to the restaurant.

That first year in business, Saavedra realized that pomegranates were abundant during winter in the United States. Although chiles en nogada are typically served between August and September in Mexico, Saavedra offers it from September through the end of the year. “We are always struggling to find pomegranate in September,” she said.

Jose Ochoa, left, and Rosa Maria Gonzalez, a couple from Fremont, made a traditional stop to eat dinner at El Huarache Azteca after a doctor’s appointment in Oakland on December 11. The couple’s decade-long tradition started after a friend recommended the restaurant’s Mexico City-inspired menu. Credit: Ximena Natera, Nosh/CatchLight

The stories behind chiles en nogada

There are two versions of how chiles en nogada came to be. One story goes that nuns from the Convento de Santa Mónica in Puebla, a southern state in Mexico, first prepared the dish for Agustín de Iturbide, the emperor of Mexico from 1822 to 1823. Another story is that a variation of this dish was found in a convent recipe book dated 1714.

Saavedra has found that patrons from the southern part of Mexico who visit the restaurant are incredulous to find chiles en nogada on the menu after September. Those who have never tried them are curious about the sweet and savory flavor profiles of the stuffing made with ground beef and pork, dried fruits, apples, pears, peaches, and nuts. In Mexico, one of the ingredients for the stuffing is called acitrón, a type of dried fruit from cactus that is becoming extinct in Mexico and is difficult to find in the states.

Pomegranates weren’t the only ingredient Saavedra needed help finding during the restaurant’s early days. “You couldn’t find nopales anywhere,” she said. This type of prickly pear cactus is used in salads once the thorns have been removed and the cactus boiled.

Nopales are also a main ingredient in romeritos, another typical holiday dish in Mexico City and surrounding areas.

Romeritos, an ancestral Mexican dish

Romeritos are a pre-Hispanic dish of boiled seepweeds served with shrimp nopales and potatoes in mole sauce. Credit: Ximena Natera, Nosh/CatchLight

Romeritos are a pre-Hispanic dish typically eaten during Lent and Christmas. Romeritos (not to be confused with rosemary) are known as seepweed in English, and come from the same family as purslane. In pre-Hispanic times, the weed would grow around the base of corn fields. When the Aztecs realized the weed was edible, it became a dietary staple. At that time, romeritos were prepared in a vegetable-based sauce with “ahuautles,” the edible eggs of an aquatic fly that lives near lakes. Aztecs were resourceful in using whatever was available to prepare different dishes. When the Spanish crown subjugated Mexico in the 1500s, the dish was shunned as Spanish colonizers were not fond of eating “weeds.” Despite this era when certain ancestral dishes were frowned upon, recipes were adapted and many pre-Hispanic dishes survived.

Like chiles en nogada, romeritos’ origin story starts in a convent. During an economic crisis in the 1500s, at a different Puebla convent than the one credited with chiles en nogada, the nuns were told to use whatever ingredients were available to prepare meals. The nuns combined romeritos, potatoes, nopales and mole, and called the dish “revoltijo,” a tasty jumble of pantry items. The nuns shared the dish with residents outside the convent and, through the centuries, adapted it by adding dried shrimp cakes, which became the popular holiday dish known today.

“There were no restaurants that had romeritos on the menu,” Saavedra recalls. “We began looking everywhere to find them.”

To this day, romeritos are still challenging to find. And, while some local vendors have them, a pound can cost up to $25. Saavedra now travels once a year to get them from a distributor in Mexico.

“A lot of people still confuse them and think the dish is made with rosemary,” she said.

According to Saavedra, romeritos are native to Cuajimalpa, a borough in Mexico City, where they are grown to this day and distributed to other parts of Mexico and the United States.

While romeritos are a dish that pre-dates colonization, bacalao was adapted from Biscay, a province of Spain in the Basque country.

Bacalao, from European origins to a popular Mexican dish

El Huarache Azteca, a Mexican restaurant run by the Saavedra Family on International Boulevard in Fruitvale, serves a holiday menu during the Christmas season that steps away from broadly known dishes like tamales. Credit: Ximena Natera, Nosh/CatchLight Credit: Ximena Natera, Nosh/CatchLight

Bacalao originally came to Mexico during the 16th century. The recipe from Spain consisted of dried salted cod, lard, fried garlic, sauteed red onion, chorizo, and bread crumbs.

As time passed, and after borrowing ingredients native to Mexico and France, bacalao evolved into a stew made with dried salted cod, olive oil, tomatoes, capers, potatoes, onion, shallots, green olives, and banana peppers. Saavedra also adds almonds and walnuts.

Because of its saltiness, the cod must be soaked in water for at least a few days, draining and adding fresh water every eight hours. Once the saltiness is removed, it has to be scaled, deboned, and shredded before adding it to the stew. If soaked for enough time, the fish transforms from salty to savory.

Saavedra said that bacalao is the most time-consuming and expensive holiday dish to prepare, and people unfamiliar with it often do not understand why it is costly.

Saavedra said bacalao and chiles en nogada have become more popular than romeritos as the years have gone by.

“Romeritos and bacalao have to be eaten with a bolillo,” Saavedra said, referring to the Mexican savory white bread that is dipped into the stew of either dish. “People tend to think that we eat everything with tortillas and that is not true.”

Saavedra said that she has three non-Latino customers who come by the restaurant every year to eat bacalao.

“One of them is Portuguese and over 80 years old, and the first time he came by, he told us that the bacalao tasted just like his mom used to make it,” she said. “It makes my day to hear comments like that from my customers.”

Saavedra hopes to continue inspiring old and new patrons to try new dishes.

“These are the dishes we eat at Christmas. This is what we eat in Mexico City and other areas nearby,” she said. “We are more than tacos, tamales, and burritos.”